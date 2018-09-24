In Memoriam: CU Honors ROTC Graduates

Drue Watkins

Co-Managing Editor

At 12 p.m. on Sept. 14, the Cameron University Military Science Department unveiled its newest addition to Burch Hall—the ROTC Wall of Heroes.

The Wall of Heroes holds the names of four Cameron ROTC graduates who were killed in action during their service in the US Army as officers, as well as the two Medal of Honor recipients who came from Cameron.

The event allowed public admittance, who included students on campus or citizens of the Lawton community; family members of the memorialized soldiers attended in front row seating. The entirety of the Cameron ROTC cadre also made an appearance, marching in formation through the front and back doors of Burch Hall during the initial welcoming.

ROTC Public Relations cadet Audrey Shifflet personally knew one of the fallen soldiers on the Wall of Heroes, First Lieutenant Brandon Landrum. She said she knows the memorial would mean a lot to Landrum, and that he won’t be forgotten.

“I feel as though Brandon would be proud to know Cameron University is memorializing him, as well as the others, for their ultimate sacrifice,” she said. “I can remember him always looking out for and taking care of everyone, even though he knew he would have to take care of himself last. He was the type of person who would give you the shirt off of his back as long as he knew you would be okay, and I would definitely say he was a natural leader.

“While I would much rather have him here with us, I am grateful to have known him and that he is being honored in this way.”

The presentation of the Wall of Heroes lasted for one hour, with the first portion consisting of four individual speeches given by Department Chair Seth Hall, Senior Military Science Instructor Benny Campbell, Battalion Commander Laura LeForge and Cameron University President John McArthur.

LeForge said the memorial continues to build the unification of the local community.

“This is my third duty station since being in the Army, and I have never seen a community and military installation as tight knit as the Lawton-Fort Sill area,” she said. “There were many VIPs present from both Cameron University and Fort Sill.

“I think that is a big deal for the families of the honored because it shows them that their loved ones will always be remembered for their sacrifice and service.”

Following the speeches, the curtain enclosing the Wall of Heroes lifted, revealing the memorial for the first time and allowing the family members of the soldiers to approach first.

After the families’ initial interactions, the Wall of Heroes became available for photographs and closer inspection by the public.

As an individual in a position of leadership, LeForge said she the inclusion of the Wall of Heroes had a profound impact on her.

“As a ten-year combat veteran of the Army, it reminds me to be thankful every day,” she said. “Regardless of the fact that I didn’t have the opportunity to know those honored, they are my brothers in arms. We all take life for granted most of the time.

“In less than a year, many of us will commission as Second Lieutenants,” LeForge said, “and it is very likely that we will be deployed. The reality is, that could be any of my classmates on that wall.

“My heart goes out to the family members of those who lost their lives.”

For more information on the Wall of Heroes, contact the Department of Military Science at 580-581-2340 or visit the memorial at Burch Hall in the main, first floor hallway.