Pawsome Pet Parade

By Courtney McEunn

Student Life Editor

From 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Oct. 5 the Cameron University Student Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) hosted a pet parade in the Bentley Gardens.

Students on campus and people in the Lawton community were invited to bring their pets and participate in a parade.

Dogs of all sizes and types mingled calmly with each other while their owners socialized with the people at the event. The event also hosted a costume contest for the pets, so owners can dress them up and be creative.

Freshman golf player Carley Bolding spent her time at the event walking around and meeting all the different pets.

“A lot of people just bring their dogs and walk them around to show them off and show the costumes,” Bolding said. “They’re all really cute.”

A lot of pet owners took this opportunity to bring their pets out and have them be the highlight of the night. Senior Tiffany Morrow, was very excited to dress her dogs up and let them hang out with the other pets. She brought her two dogs, Bella and Hoss.

“We heard about it today and went and bought the costumes this afternoon,” Morrow said. “We showed up to have fun and let our dogs socialize.”

Cameron University athletes with SAAC helped work this event. Some of the athletes set up tables, one promoted the active pet adoptions and the other was a donation booth for the local charity organization in Lawton, Oklahoma.

SAAC is a committee that bring attention to the wants and needs of student athletes at Cameron University.

They try and help in their community by doing community service hosting events like the pet parade to help encourage people to adopt and donate to charity.

The pet parade was sponsored by Fins and Critters, a family owned and operated business in Lawton, Oklahoma.

All the donations of this event went to Rainbow Bridge Can Wait Animal Rescue and Adoption which is a nonprofit and charity organization for animal rescues.

Both of these organizations have Facebook pages that highlight their goals. For more information, you can also call Fins and Critters at (580) 353-5942 or Rainbow Bridge Can Wait Animal Rescue and Adoption at (580) 654-2513.

For more information about CU SAAC, visit their website https://cameronaggies.com/sports/saac.com.