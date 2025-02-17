Natalie Small: Lead Costume Designer

By Steven Utter

Natalie Small, a senior theater major with a concentration in technical theater, has spent the past several months buried in fabric swatches, sewing patterns and costume analyses.

She is stepping into the role as the lead costume designer for Cameron’s upcoming production of “I Love You Because” to complete her capstone requirement.

Although Small previously served as an assistant costume designer in the last production, this marks her first time leading the charge in bringing a director’s vision to life through costume design.

Small describes the experience as both exciting and challenging, particularly in blending historical and modern elements into the show’s wardrobe.

“I Love You Because” is a contemporary musical loosely adapted from “Pride and Prejudice” by Jane Austen that called for a unique design approach, subtly evoking the Regency Era while remaining rooted in modern aesthetics.

“I did a lot of research,” Small said. “In order to do that, I did the shape and color from that era and specifically from the 2005 movie version.”

Small found satisfaction in designing women’s costumes, where she was able to lean more heavily into Regency Era influences.

“For the women in this musical,” Small said, “they are wearing low necklines like they did in the Regency Era–high waisted skirts or pants, stuff like that.”

She has created a wardrobe that nods to the past while still fitting into the modern setting of the musical through careful selection of fabrics, silhouettes and accessories.

One important aspect of Small’s design process has been accommodating the numerous quick changes required throughout the show. Headbands, ties, watches and jewelry all play a role in swiftly transforming characters between scenes.

Assistant Theater Professor Dr. Natalie McCabe is directing the musical and has been impressed by Small’s commitment to the project.

“I think Natalie is really dedicated to her work and has a really great team with her to help support her vision for what the costumes are,” McCabe said, “so I’m really excited to see that happening with this show.”

Small is looking ahead to a future in technical theatre as she prepares to graduate.

“My goal is to continue doing what I love and to pursue a career in technical theatre whether it be costume designing, stage managing, wardrobe, etc.,” Small said. “I would love to do more costume designing in the future.”

With opening night approaching, Small’s carefully crafted designs will soon take the spotlight, showcasing her talent, creativity and dedication to the craft of design.

“I Love You Because” is showing at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 20-22 and at 2 p.m. on Feb. 23 in the University Theater.