Wolf Man: A Review

By Maverick Wells

On Jan. 17, 2025, a remake of the 1941 film “Wolf Man” released in theaters, directed by Leigh Whannel and produced by Jason Blum and Ryan Gosling.

The film follows Blake (Christopher Abbott) and his family returning to their childhood home after the death of their father to get his affairs in order.

After arrival, though, the family is attacked by an animalistic creature – and Blake changes into something monstrous.

The concept is interesting, but the actual execution of “Wolf Man” fell flat, giving it an unimpressive experience.

There is no narrative device pushing the story forward; events seem to happen at random, giving the audience only the glimpse of a plot.

The characters fall flat too, drawing little sympathy from the audience.

The overall direction of the film is disjointed, with no callbacks to the original film or references to werewolf lore like the effects of a full moon or a weakness to silver. This lack is not necessarily a bad thing, but the film fails to make up for it elsewhere.

Technically, the film is very well done. It is visually appealing, with excellent use of shadow and light during certain scenes. It includes the Wolf Man’s perspective, Blake’s point of view when he is transformed, where he can no longer understand language and sees the world in shades of green and purple.

The film has great practical effects when it comes to body horror, but falls short with the makeup, giving more of a Teen Wolf vibe than that of the monstrous Wolf Man.

In an interview with JoBlo Celebrity Interviews, lead actor Christopher Abbot said the makeup put him in the mindset of an animal, making him feel trapped.

“There’s a tactile element where it helps you shape your body that way,” Abbott said.

Despite giving an excellent feral-wolf performance, the makeup still may pull a viewer out of the atmosphere of the film, giving Wolf Man a less hairy and more bat-like appearance.

Director Leigh Whannell led the project, making this his second Universal Studios monster movie, after “The Invisible.”

“For me, the Wolf Man is about transformation and disease,” Whannell said. “It’s a disease at heart, and I really wanted to show what it’s like when you lose your faculties or when this person you love doesn’t recognize you anymore.”

The film achieved this, if nothing else, but it feels underdeveloped, like some parts are still missing. “Wolf Man” feels like an unfinished project more than a feature film.