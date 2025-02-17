Breaking the Streak

By Ramona Villegas

The women’s basketball team was on a losing streak from Dec. 5 to Feb. 6, when the team played Texas A&M International winning 80 to 53.

Senior Shamica Smith leads in points per game with an average of 15.3. For her last season as an Aggie, Smith set personal goals for herself.

“My top priority goal was to reach 1,000 points,” Smith said. “Which I did two weeks ago.”

With a team full of fresh faces, the players have had to make adjustments. Five starters from last season have gone, leaving significant positions to fill.

The goal this season is to develop chemistry and establish a new identity on the court.

“We have a tendency to not start the game out like we should be or finish out a game,” Smith said. “We have a lot of talent, and we’re all excellent players, but it just comes down to finishing out the game strong.”

The team stayed positive and continued to work hard despite an 8-15 record, but the victory against Texas A&M International boosted morale.

Following this win was a loss against Texas A&M Kingsville, but the Aggies have not let it derail their focus.

Volunteer Assistant Coach Michael Webb has dedicated several seasons to helping the women’s basketball team grow.

Webb’s commitment to the program has greatly contributed to the team’s development over time.

“I think for the first time in a long time, we just looked around at each other, and I think we thought, ‘you know what, we have a good team,’” Webb said. “If we’ll just trust each other.”

The losing streak made it easy for fans to become negative about the team’s performance, unable to see the effort and determination players put in behind the scenes. On-court struggles don’t tell the whole story.

“When you’re on a losing streak, you have times when you don’t even wanna show up for practice,” Smith said.

“But with my team, I’m proud of them because they show up each and every day to put in the work.”

Although the team can no longer make it to Frisco, the women remain confident in their abilities.

“If I give it all that I can and continue to work hard with my teammates,” Smith said. “I know that we’ll be successful in the end.”

There are five games left in the season, with the next scheduled for 5:30 p.m., Feb. 20 in the Aggie Gym.

For more information on the women’s basketball team go to: https://cameronaggies.com/sports/womens-basketball.

