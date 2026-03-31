Harry Styles Album Review: Kiss all the Time Disco, Occasionally

By Elaina Benke

On March 6, Harry Styles released his fourth studio album, “Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally,” proving yet again that a break is sometimes good for the soul (and good for ratings). The title of the album is a little misleading, with the majority of the album being electropop with a subtle funky vibe, it’s more akin to club music, definitely something you could catch at a party. It is a newer vibe than what you’re used to hearing from Styles, but it is a more watered-down version of the genre.

Styles released “Aperture” as the single on the album, and it really helped set the mood for the album as a whole. “Aperature” is the longest song on the album, the first track, and is heavily influenced by techno, with just a touch of disco.

This, however, is where my bias comes in. The best song on the album for me was “Coming Up Roses.” This song differs from the majority of the album with a more indie pop ballad feeling. It felt raw in a way that captures Styles’ essence. This makes perfect sense, seeing as this is the only song on the album that Styles was the sole writer of. It started as a Christmas song, but turned into a beautiful emotional ballad.

“Coming Up Roses” is about that knowing something is special, but understanding that it doesn’t have to last forever. Styles wanted to portray to his audience that there are still gifts that can be learned from a lost relationship. I wouldn’t say that Styles is necessarily known for his more emotional songs, but it’s not out of the blue. What makes “Coming Up Roses” so special is the live orchestra that adds to the feeling of melancholy and yearning that the song portrays.

In his last album, Styles had the song “Maltilda,” which served as a typical Styles ballad, so it makes sense for him to have included this song in his album.

Another standout song from the album was “Pop.” “Pop” had the upbeat feel that listeners were expecting from the album, with that distinct 2010’s boyband feeling. “Pop,” while being lyrically a little on the surface-level, is a fun dancing song that can be compared to some of Styles’ earlier works like “Cinema” with similar themes and upbeat vibes.

A song that doesn’t necessarily get the attention that it deserves from this album is “Ready, Steady, Go!” It is the second shortest song in the album and deserves to be one of the longer songs on the album. It has an almost chaotic vibe that feels like the moment right before you make an impulsive decision, and Styles can create that feeling through the music and not necessarily have to rely on the lyrics. It almost feels like Styles is letting us, as the listener, into the emotions of rushing into a new relationship.

One of the last tracks that was coincidentally supposed to be the first, was an emotional ballad titled “Paint By Numbers.” The meaning of the lyrics caused many discussions online, with fans debating whether or not the song was about a past relationship, a past friendship, or a reflection on life itself. Regardless of the meaning, “Paint By Numbers” is a beautiful, melancholy ballad. The song ends on an unresolved chord, and with it being the shortest on the album, you can’t help but think Styles did that on purpose, showing that the song is indeed a reflection of life, maybe even of grief.

The album is quintessentially Harry from the first track to the last. The album is less disco, more dancing. A more apt album title would be “Dance All the Time, Cry Occasionall.” With a run time of 42 minutes and 12 tracks, it’s a quick listen that leaves the listener feeling the upbeat vibe that Harry has perfected over the years. It’s a 4 out of 5-star album with no skips that leaves the listener feeling just a little lighter than when they went into it.