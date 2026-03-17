A Spotlight on Theatre Arts

By Angelica Martinez

At 7:30 p.m., Feb. 26-28, and 2 p.m., Feb. 29, in the Cameron University Theatre, Cameron University presented its production of “A Year With Frog and Toad” for students and the community. The production featured one of the smallest musical casts in recent years, but its impact reached far beyond the stage.

Based on the children’s books by Arnold Lobel, the musical follows the adventures of the inseparable Frog and Toad as they navigate a full year together. From waking up after a long winter hibernation to planting a garden — going swimming, raking leaves in the fall and sledding in the winter — the pair encounters small challenges that ultimately highlight the value of patience, kindness and friendship.

The lighthearted musical blends humor with moments of reflection, allowing audiences to connect with the characters’ everyday struggles and triumphs.

The production required work from both performers and crew members behind the scenes. From auditions to the final bows, the show depended on the coordination of many moving parts and careful collaboration among the cast, designers and technical crew.

Abbey Kirby, who began as a volunteer with Cameron University Theatre, served as stage manager for the production. Kirby worked on the show’s development even before auditions began.

“It was neat to see how much the show changes throughout the process,” Kirby said. “There are so many improvements and ideas and people getting on board with so many things. The best part is seeing it go from abstract ideas to something tangible.”

The cast rehearsed from 7 – 10 p.m. Monday through Friday leading up to opening night. During rehearsals performers refined choreography, blocking and musical timing while the technical team coordinated lighting, sound and costume changes to prepare the show for live audiences.

Rose Landrum performed several ensemble roles, including Bird 2, Turtle, Squirrel 2, Mother Frog and Mole 2.

“As an ensemble member playing (five) different roles, I had to ensure each character was clearly distinguishable,” Landrum said. “It was very physically intensive — it was absolutely a labor of love.”

Cameron University Theatre provides opportunities for students to gain experience in a formal theatre environment while also contributing creatively to productions.

“I was able to choreograph my own short dance solo during a section called ‘Underwater Ballet,’ which follows the song ‘Get a Load of Toad,’” Landrum said. “Our director consistently asked for our creative input, but he allowed me to choreograph that section entirely on my own. I don’t get that opportunity often, so it was very special.”

After the public performances, the production continued its run with school matinees. At 10 a.m. March 4 – 7, the show welcomed elementary school students from across the community.

Kirby said performing for young audiences required a different perspective.

“Our goal is to introduce kids to theatre and give them a good first experience,” Kirby said. “The hardest part is that you can’t take the show any less seriously, but it was inspiring to adapt to a whole new audience.”

Landrum said performing for children created a particularly meaningful experience.

“People sometimes say theatre is a dying art. I don’t think that’s true if we continue doing things like this — inviting schools and creating early exposure,” Landrum said. “Performing for children is magical … I was exposed to theatre very young, and it shaped my path. Seeing their excitement before the show was incredibly heartwarming.”

The production also included a stronger marketing effort led by student publicist Skylar Edwards, who worked to expand the theatre program’s online presence and promote performances to a wider audience.

“We’ve been trying to grow our advertising this year, so I put a lot of effort into this show,” Edwards said. “We created TikTok and Instagram accounts, and after the show we officially launched a Facebook page. We’re also raising money through events like gift baskets, 50-50 tickets and concessions.”

Edwards also created themed photo areas for audiences to take pictures after performances and share them on social media, helping promote the theatre program online.

The theatre department remains active beyond campus productions. Recently, three students traveled to Abilene, Texas, to participate in the American College Theatre Festival.

Landrum competed in the Irene Ryan Acting Scholarship Competition.

“In the Irene Ryan competition, you prepare a scene and monologue under four minutes combined,” Landrum said. “There were more than 130 competitors in the preliminaries. After performing and receiving feedback, only 32 advanced to the semifinals, and I advanced to that round.”

According to faculty in the department, Landrum became the first Cameron student in several years to reach the semifinal round.

Despite a demanding schedule of performances and competitions, the theatre department continues to welcome new participants.

Cameron University Theatre productions are open to students of all majors as well as community members. Opportunities extend beyond acting and include roles such as prop design, marketing assistance and costume work.

Audition dates for the 2026-27 academic year will be posted on the Cameron University website and will be open to anyone interested in participating.

For updates on Cameron University Theatre productions, follow the program’s social media pages by searching “Aggie Friends Theatre” on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

For more information about joining a production, students can contact Dr. Natalie McCabe at nmccabe@cameron.edu or Ben Williams at bewillia@cameron.edu.