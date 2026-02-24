KCCU on Air

By Angelica Martinez

Located in the lower level of the administration building at Cameron University for more than three decades, KCCU Public Radio subtly broadcasts news, music and community programming to listeners across Southwest Oklahoma and North Texas.

The university secured the 89.3 FM and 102.9 FM frequencies in 1988 after negotiations and funding support, including a $50,000 grant from the McMahon Foundation and a National Telecommunications Information Administration grant for equipment and construction. KCCU officially began broadcasting in July 1989, initially offering classical music and news programming to the Lawton/Fort Sill and Duncan area.

Over the years, KCCU has expanded to share its programming to the surrounding cities of Altus, on 90.1 FM; Ardmore, on 90.3 FM; and Wichita Falls, on 88.7 FM, transforming the station into a regional public radio network.

Today, the station provides a mix of national news, local programming and cultural content while offering hands-on learning opportunities for students interested in media and broadcasting. Weekday programming features classical music alongside National Public Radio’s “Morning Edition” and “All Things Considered.” On weekends, the station recently shifted its focus to jazz music.

Despite its large coverage area, KCCU operates with a small team responsible for producing and managing daily broadcasts.

Director of Broadcasting Michael Leal has spent nearly 20 years working with KCCU and currently oversees the station’s operations.

“We do everything that needs to be done for radio,” Leal said. “One moment, I’m an engineer. The next moment, I’m announcing promotions, doing public service announcements, creating shows and content.”

Leal said KCCU operates as a noncommercial public radio station, allowing it to focus on programming that serves the public interest, education and cultural enrichment.

“Our mission is to provide programming that’s not being offered on commercial radio stations,” Leal said. “That’s why we have long-form news programs, classical music and jazz.”

In addition to broadcasting national news and music programming, the station produces original content that highlights Cameron University and the surrounding community. KCCU collaborates with university leadership to produce podcasts and programs featuring students, alumni, faculty and staff.

Current programs include “CU Today – The Aggie Experience,” in which university President Shane Hunt interviews members of the campus community past and present, and “Picks UP! Inside Cameron University Athletics,” hosted by Director of Athletics Lou Izzi.

“When the president came down and wanted to do a podcast about promoting and profiling students and faculty and staff, it was a no-brainer,” Leal said. “It’s a wonderful way for the community to know what’s going on on campus.”

KCCU also partners with students and other campus groups. During the fall 2025 semester, former KCCU intern and Cameron Collegian digital content editor Serenity Clark created and hosted “Aggies on Air,” a podcast featuring interviews with students and staff about campus life.

“We’re always looking for collaborations like that,” Leal said. “We would like to do maybe even more collaborations with the music department, for example.”

While Leal manages station operations, radio production assistant Amanda Purser helps prepare and organize programming for broadcast. Her work includes editing audio segments, scheduling content, conducting interviews for the weekly Community Focus, as well as producing announcements for local organizations.

Purser said KCCU also serves as an educational asset for students interested in media production and broadcasting.

“This is a valuable resource with equipment, opportunities and information that students can use,” Purser said. “It’s a great place for students interested in media to gain hands-on experience.”

Student intern Matthew Hasley has gained firsthand experience working at the station by assisting with audio production and community programming. His work with the station includes making public service announcements and conducting interviews,

As Hasley describes, the station provides listeners with some things that can often be taken for granted in the age of streaming — easily accessible free content.

“If you can get a radio signal, you can get that station,” Hasley said. “You’re not having to pay for a Spotify account, or an Apple Music account to actually hear music or local news and learn about local events and activities. So I think it’s beneficial just for the simple fact that it’s something that you’re not having to sign up for. You can just turn on your radio and listen to it.”

In addition to serving listeners, KCCU continues to provide opportunities for students to learn technical and communication skills in a professional environment.

Staff members said the station hopes to increase student awareness and involvement while continuing its mission of public service.

In the past few months, federal funding for radio stations throughout the country, including KCCU, has been eliminated, resulting in these stations having to primarily rely on loyal listeners and members for support. The station hosts fundraising events twice a year with the upcoming ones in April and October.

More than 35 years after its first broadcast, KCCU remains a consistent presence in Southwest Oklahoma and North Texas.

From national news coverage to local programming and student involvement, the station continues to connect communities through accessible public radio.