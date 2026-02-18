Homecoming Week 2026

By Angelica Martinez

Cameron University’s Office of Events & Activities and Programming and Activities Council (PAC) hosted 2026 Homecoming Week from Feb. 2–7, bringing a week of arts, community and school spirit to campus.

This year’s theme, “The Road That Brought Us Here,” reflected Cameron’s history and traditions. Decorations filled the McMahon Centennial Complex (MCC) and Shepler Tower mezzanine, showcasing themes from previous homecoming celebrations.

The 2026–27 academic year will bring a major change to the tradition, as Cameron will celebrate homecoming in the fall instead of the traditional spring semester.

Alannah Meyers-Young, director of the Office of Events and Activities, said this homecoming serves as a celebration of Cameron’s past before the university transitions to the new fall tradition.

“Specifically because we will be having two homecomings for 2026,” Meyers-Young said. “So, since this is our last spring homecoming, we wanted this to really be an homage to what we previously had. And with the upcoming one in the fall … we’re hoping that we can tie in this year’s theme into that one, because this is the only year where you’ll have two homecomings.”

At the MCC entrance near the Inasmuch Gallery, student organizations displayed large decorated foam letter “C” sculptures. Each organization customized its letter, allowing students to see at a glance what makes each group unique.

PAC President Ty Spence said events like homecoming week play a major role in strengthening campus culture and student engagement.

“It helps get the campus students engaged,” Spence said. “It really helps bring campus to life. It allows people to meet new people, and then also to try new things, to discover something they may not have known they’d enjoy.”

Jody’s Henna Tattoos

From 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Feb. 2, in the MCC lobby, henna artist Jody Rogers gave students custom henna tattoos.

Students selected from example designs or requested custom artwork, leaving with temporary designs that would last one to two weeks. While creating each design, Rogers also taught students about henna’s chemistry, cultural significance, safety and history.

Many of the designs included symbolic elements. For example, spirals as included in one of the designs students could choose from, traditionally represents empowerment.

“These little physical reminders like this can be really really nice,” Rogers said, “especially when you feel overwhelmed with something.”

Rogers carefully explained aftercare instructions to each student, ensuring they understood how to maintain the design and allow the color to fully develop.

Rogers has practiced henna since 1999 after discovering it through her spouse’s Pakistani heritage.

“Once I was introduced to it I had to know all the things,” Rogers said. “I find henna to be the perfect combination of art, science and history. All things my nerdy little heart loves, so I have been doing henna and studying henna ever since.”

Balloon Artist

From 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Feb. 3, in the MCC lobby, balloon artist Haley Damon created balloon animals and wearable balloon art for students.

Damon, who describes herself as a “professional proprietor of whimsy in the form of balloons,” twisted balloons into animals such as dinosaurs, sea creatures and other imaginative designs. Students carried their creations across campus, adding a playful and colorful presence to the day.

As she worked, Damon shared stories about her experiences traveling and performing, as well as how she became involved in balloon art.

“I like being a reprieve from all the stress and all the hard work,” Damon said. “You guys are doing a lot of studying and learning and testing and all sorts of stuff. It is really nice to be a part of a break from all that. I like to share smiles, I like to share whimsy, that’s my favorite part of what I do. You can’t be sad when you get a balloon. You can- but you have to be really focused on that.”

Casino & Dance

PAC hosted its casino night and dance from 7 – 10 p.m., Feb. 5 in the MCC ballroom.

The ballroom included colorful lights, loud music and casino tables. Jackbox Casino Parties provided dealers who taught students how to play games such as blackjack, Texas hold’em, three-card poker and roulette.

Dealer Vera Addams said interacting with students makes each event unique.

“They’re always optimistic and it is fun to watch them play because they don’t know what they are doing just yet,” Addams said. “They don’t know what’s the right and wrong rules to break so sometimes they end up breaking the right rules and doing really well and then they think they are going to win every time. And I’m just like ‘don’t expect this to happen again my dude.’”

Homecoming Monarch

Homecoming Week concluded with the crowning of the Homecoming Monarch during halftime of the men’s basketball game, Feb. 7, in Aggie Gym.

Student organizations nominated representatives who reflected leadership, involvement and dedication to their organizations and campus community.

The 2026 nominees included Marya Trevino of Alpha Phi, Hanna Chaves of Omega Zeta Theta, Seth Pleasant of Cameron Tabletop Society, Austin Pennypacker of Turning Point USA at Cameron University and Raymond Butac of the Association of Computing and Technology Students (ACTS).

Students voted online from 8 a.m., Feb. 3, to 5 p.m., Feb. 4.

During halftime, each nominee walked onto the court as family members, friends and fellow Aggies cheered from the stands. Each nominee wore a sash displaying their organization’s name.

Students crowned Raymond Butac the 2026 Homecoming Monarch. President Shane Hunt presented him with his “Cameron Monarch” sash in front of the cheering student body.

After halftime and taking photos with his fellow court members, Butac reflected on the support he received from his organization ACTS.

“I owe this to them,” Butac said. “I’m so fortunate to represent them. I’m so glad I could get this win for them. They supported me every step of the way so this is to them … I’m glad that my organization trusts me to represent them.”

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Homecoming Week remains one of Cameron University’s most popular traditions and serves as a time for students to celebrate their campus community. PAC President Spence encouraged students to continue participating in campus events throughout the year.

“Go to as many on-campus events as you can, whether that’s a basketball game, a PAC event or anything hosted by another student organization,” Spence said.