SGA Constitutional Amendment Passes

By Angelica Martinez

On Nov. 5, the Student Government Association (SGA) passed its first constitutional amendment in eight years through the student body. The vote also marked the first campuswide election since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The amendment revises how the SGA Senate operates and fills its seats. Previously, each academic department could have one senator and six at-large seats were open to students with undeclared majors. Because the constitution did not include a clear appointment process, most students learned about openings only through word of mouth. As a result, fewer than 10 senators served during the past decade, even though nearly 150 seats were available.

Under the revised constitution, each academic department will continue to have one senator. The amendment adds a seat for a student from the CU–Duncan campus and expands the number of at-large seats from six to 12.

It also establishes a formal appointment process. Department chairs—or the CU–Duncan director—will nominate two or three students. The SGA Election Committee will review the nominees and select one from each department and the Duncan campus. Each nominee must then receive a majority confirmation vote from SGA members before serving for the academic year.

Senators will be up for reappointment each year. If a senator resigns or declines reappointment, the department will submit new nominations.

At-large seats are now open to any student, including those with undeclared majors, students not nominated by their departments, or nominees not selected by the election committee.

An SGA committee drafted the amendment and presented it to the full body. Members voted Oct. 20 to send it to a campuswide vote, with 77.3 percent of SGA members in favor.

After a two-week moratorium period, SGA opened voting to the student body. During that time, SGA President Connor Holt released videos on social media explaining the amendment and encouraging participation.

Voting ran from 9 a.m., Nov. 4, through 7 p.m., Nov. 5. On the first day, Holt set up a table in the MCC to answer questions about the amendment.

SGA Advisor Alannah Meyers-Young, SGA Election Committee Chair Andrew Cervantes and Holt, as a member of the elections committee, certified the results, verifying valid votes after removing duplicates and ballots lacking student information. Of those,the amendment passed with 92.7 percent of voters in favor.

The amendment now moves to Cameron University President Shane Hunt for review and approval or denial.

Holt said he prioritized this amendment because it strengthens SGA’s foundation.

“SGA was in relative disrepair when my team took over at the end of last school year,” Holt said. “This year has all been about rebuilding and establishing a greater, more functional base for all future SGA leaders… Having twelve senators nominated by their professors, those who know their hardest-working students, shall ensure that those new senators will be the hardest-working, most reliable, most diligent SGA members of all; that is why we chose to tackle fixing the Senate first.”

Holt said SGA still has significant work ahead.

“Essentially, every piece of SGA is being looked at and revamped. I expect to see at least three more amendments this school year. We will redo our election rules. We just redid our organization fund application form. We will redo our webpage…we are doing a complete remodel of SGA.”

For updates, follow the official SGA Facebook page or Instagram @cameron_sga. Students with questions, comments or concerns can email cusga@cameron.edu, call (580) 581-2444 or contact their organization’s representative.