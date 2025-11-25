Farewell Reviews: “Good Afternoon, Good Evening, and Good Night”

By Eden Lozano

My brain primarily functions through movies.

It’s the only thing that truly gives my brain peace. I could go on an endless stream of consciousness talking about films and actors and directors and genre studies — give me an inch and I’ll do a full lap to Jupiter if you let me. I have films I watch when I’m sad; films I watch during my birthday and other major holidays; I routinely pick an actor at random and toss myself into their filmography purely for the love of the game. I like to know people’s favorite films because it’s the most surefire way to get to know them (in my personal opinion).

Maybe it’s strange to be in my 20s and not really have many hobbies aside from watching movies. Even when I reach my eventual aspirations of screenwriting and filmmaking, I can’t imagine having much else I’d want to do. As Ken from Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” movie would put it: my job is just… movies.

When I think of films that are foundational to me as a person, there are plenty that come to mind – but the ones that stand out are as follows.

1. “Interstellar”

I’ve long been drawn to anything in the science fiction genre, and “Interstellar” takes the cake for me.

The thing about movies – and I think this goes for everyone – is that your favorites tend to be the ones that evoke the most emotion or memories from you. With “Interstellar,” I have such clear memories of hearing Hans Zimmer’s score playing in another room – usually my dad playing it at obscenely loud volumes in the living room. Anytime I hear “Cornfield Chase,” I can see the whole scene play out in my mind: two kids in a truck, a father on a mission, the thrill of adventure and the looming threat of one’s own morality.

For a science fiction film, “Interstellar” is tethered so deeply to reality that it feels like a vision of the future. In some ways, it might be – our planet is dying and our time left on Earth is finite. What comes next? Who knows if there’s an escape plan in the end? Whose to say some of us won’t be left behind if it happens?

That’s what gets me about this film in particular – so much of it is about possibility. You reach out across time and space and alternate dimensions to send a signal home, and you can never be sure that it’ll reach, and you don’t know if it’ll even make it in time for you to live through that change – but you did it. You made the call. You solved the equation. You cared enough to try. Isn’t that what we all want? For someone to take that leap, to love and reach out for us in a time of need?

I rewatched “Interstellar” when it had its IMAX re-release in December, 2024. It was like watching it for the first time. It’s a film of such massive scale handled so tenderly with all the love one could possibly hold encapsulated inside it. It’s a film that makes me hopeful – even if the sun explodes on us or we choke on pollution and I don’t get to live past my 30s, I’ll have the hope that someone out there is reaching for me with open arms, ready to welcome me with love.

2. “Ratatouille”

A sharp left turn from the previous film? I think not.

“Ratatouille” is, in my completely biased opinion, the best Pixar film ever made. A little rat that aspires to be a chef ends up far from home and, by some strange alignment of miracles, achieves his dreams.

When it comes to Hollywood and major film award shows, animated films often get cast aside in favor of blockbusters and moody dramas. There’s nothing wrong with loving a serious, live-action film, but I have long admired the strenuous work that goes into animated media. Pixar in particular has some incredible original films, but “Ratatouille” stuck with me from a young age. I watched it at any given moment as a child – even as an adult, if you put “Ratatouille” in front of me, I will absolutely watch.

I am unironically inspired by this tale of a rat finding his way in a big city. Remy (the rat voiced by Patton Oswalt) is, in many ways, just like me – I, too, have plans to move to the city and fulfill my career goals. I’ll be a fish out of water – or a rat out of its colony, if you will – but if Remy can cook in a fine dining restaurant, I can do anything.

3. “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

I am nothing if not a Spider-Man fan.

From the very first preview I ever saw of “Spider-Verse,” I was hooked. Stylistically, it is the peak of all comic book movies – and no, I do not think that is an opinion. It is a fact. The art direction alone completely changed how animated films look since its release in 2018 – look at major animated films like “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem,” “Wild Robot” or “K-Pop Demon Hunters.” The art direction is so distinct and overtly stylized that it genuinely changed artists forever.

In all areas, though, “Spider-Verse” outdoes itself. Superhero films might be overrunning every area of our media landscape, but this film is proof that there’s still more to say within the genre.

For me, the idea that “anyone can wear the mask” – that anyone can be a hero or step up and do whatever they put their mind to – is the most motivating thing of all. Everyone has burdens. Everyone has baggage. Everyone has made mistakes and failed tremendously and will undoubtedly fail again. But at the end of the day, if you have the courage to get back up and try again, there is always hope that you will make it.

There are plenty more films that I’m sure have something to do with why I am the way I am – “Little Miss Sunshine,” “Nacho Libre,” “Nosferatu” and plenty more that I could not possibly fit into just a single article. I hope that in my short but devoted time as your A&E Editor, I have somehow connected with our little home of cinephiles and film enthusiasts. I hope I’ve encouraged you – the reader – to think critically about the media you consume, to strengthen your media literacy and to combat the overwhelming white noise of generative AI with your own surplus of real, beautiful, wondrous, unique thoughts.

Oh – and I hope you keep going to the movies. I know I’ll be there.