Student Government Association – Aggie Recap: Meetings 1 – 4

By Angelica Martinez

Cameron University’s Student Government Association (SGA) meets at 5:15 p.m. every Monday in Ross Hall’s Johnson Auditorium. Since the start of the semester, SGA has focused on amplifying student voices and making steady progress toward that goal.

Meeting 1: Sept. 15

SGA opened the semester with student leader introductions, its first proclamation signing of the year and the first of many guest speakers.

SGA President Connor Holt began the meeting by outlining his plans for the academic year, which include constitutional reform, the creation of a press secretary position and the introduction of the year’s first proclamation.

“All of us in this room, those of us who are members of SGA especially, represent a shared student voice,” Holt said. “This is a great institution; we can make it an even greater one.”

Vice President Brason Janoe also introduced himself to the student body and his role as chair of the Legislative Committee.

During the meeting, SGA passed a proclamation supporting the return of student art to the Inasmuch Art Gallery in the McMahon Centennial Complex (MCC). President Holt and Vice President Janoe signed the document, along with 12 of the 14 club representatives present.

Cameron University President Shane Hunt served as the guest speaker. He expressed enthusiasm for the university’s future and participated in a question-and-answer session, listening to students’ hopes and concerns about campus life.

Meeting 2: Sept. 22

The second SGA meeting focused on officer confirmations and committee sign-ups.

Student representatives confirmed Angelica Martinez as SGA Press Secretary. The position’s responsibilities includes acting as a liaison from SGA to the student body and acting as photographer for meetings and events.

Representatives also confirmed Paul Mathews as SGA Sergeant-at-Arms. The position’s responsibilities include maintaining order and decorum and assisting with protocol-related tasks.

Representatives then selected their preferred committees, which included finance, elections, constitutional reform, and legislative.

Meeting 3: Sept. 29

SGA’s third meeting centered on the election of a new treasurer and committee appointments.

Members appointed Brianna Miles as treasurer in an uncontested race. The treasurer’s responsibilities include managing club budgets, coordinating with committees on funding decisions and reporting expenditures to ensure transparency.

The meeting also included guest speakers, former Cameron President Jari Askins and Director of the Student Wellness Center Tessa Craig.

Askins delivered her farewell remarks, encouraging students to foster strong leadership across campus.

“I am very excited for the leadership we have this year,” she said. “Thank you for participating, because you all have an opportunity to make a difference, and I am confident that you will make that difference.”

Craig highlighted the Student Wellness Center’s services, including TimelyCare, which provides students with six sessions of free mental-health counseling each academic year and 24/7 access to medical providers virtually. She encouraged students to take advantage of these free and low-cost resources. The Student Wellness Center also offers in-person counseling, over-the-counter medications and health checks such as blood pressure and temperature screenings.

Meeting 4: Oct. 6

SGA’s fourth meeting focused on committee meetings and a presentation

dedicated to student housing.

Representatives were able to break off into committees to introduce themselves and discuss the individual committee objectives.

Director of Student Housing and Residence Life Tyler Anderson-Majors served as the guest speaker. He outlined future plans for campus housing, including bathroom renovations in the Shepler Towers, updating carpeting and bedroom furniture in Cameron Village, and details about the upcoming Aggie Boo Bash, scheduled from 8 – 10 p.m. on Oct. 30 in the McMahon Learning Center (MLC) Great Room.

The next SGA meeting is scheduled for 5:15 p.m., on Oct. 20, in the Johnson Auditorium.

For questions, comments or concerns, students can email cusga@cameron.edu, call (580) 581-2444, or contact their organization’s representative.