Hon. Jari Askins’s Farewell

By Amanda Purser

At 3 p.m. on Sept. 30 in the McCasland Ballroom of the McMahon Centennial Complex, President Shane Hunt hosted a reception to bid farewell to a special member of the Aggie family, the Honorable Jari Askins.

Upon Hunt’s appointment as Cameron’s 18th President in July 2025, Askins relinquished her duty as interim president and transitioned into a position as the Special Advisor to the President.

The farewell reception brought in many distinguished guests: alumni, leaders and members of the Lawton community, Askins’ family and friends, and members of the Board of Regents for University of Oklahoma, Rogers State University and Cameron University.

Lawton Mayor Stan Booker gave a brief speech before presenting Askins with a framed plaque to commemorate her impact on the Lawton-Fort Sill community. Adding that Askins is leaving a “lasting legacy of integrity, service and inspiration.”

Hunt readdressed the crowd to give his final remarks and explain the special announcement that he teased leading up to the event.

Hunt said that Askins is a very important person who has provided extraordinary service to the State of Oklahoma.

“I would say that everyone that’s here today that wears the Cameron shirt — that’s part of the Cameron family — all of us are better today and forever, because of the leadership that Jari has,” Hunt said.

Hunt proudly announced that with the help of many supporters, donors and members of the Cameron community a lasting gesture will continue to honor Askins.

“I am honored to say that today and forever,” Hunt said. “we have permanently endowed a President Jari Askins Leadership Scholarship.”

As the room roared with applause and cheers, Askins took in the moment briefly before giving a final speech and thanking the attendees and those who showed up for her and continue to support her.

Being a former graduate of Will Rogers Elementary, Askins ended her speech with a Rogers quote that she felt was appropriate for her last day of employment at Cameron University. The quote is, “Don’t let yesterday occupy too much of today.”

“Thank you, for all you have done, and all you’re getting ready to do,” Askins said. “I appreciate you all so much.”

Cameron Student Government President Connor Holt felt the endowment was appropriate and a meaningful way to honor Askins and her legacy of service to the Sooner State.

“President Askins is the only person in the history of the State of Oklahoma, to have served in all three branches; the legislature, the executive and the judicial branch,” Holt said. “and she was our President of Cameron University. And now, in perpetuity, there will be a student getting a scholarship, an endowment, in her name.”

Askins stepped in to fill the role as interim president at Cameron University on July 22, 2024, following an appointment by the Board of Regents, after former President John McArthur retired.

With a vast career of public service to the State of Oklahoma, Askins, a Duncan native, felt more than prepared to assist in multiple capacities. She brought decades of experience from the Oklahoma Legislature, was a former Lieutenant Governor, served as the Democratic Minority Leader, was a Special Judge for Stephens County and was most recently an Administrative Director of the Courts.

She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in journalism from the University of Oklahoma, as well as a Juris Doctorate from the OU College of Law, which has provided adequate credentials for her diverse careers.

Although she didn’t come into the President’s position with formal higher education training, Askins brought undeniable skills and professionalism to the transitional position.

“For me, it was important not to pretend to be something that I was not,” Askins said. “I’ve worked at the OU Health Sciences Center and operationally, I felt pretty comfortable that I would be able to step into the administrative role.”

Askins realized quickly that she was appreciating her new opportunity more than expected, and she was finding benefits and rewards each day from the Cameron campus and community.

“I think I was surprised that I was enjoying it even more than expected,” Askins said. “And I think that’s because faculty and staff gave me a lot of grace on what I didn’t know, and things that perhaps I didn’t respond to as quickly as maybe they were used to.”

During Askins short but impactful tenure as interim president, she was able to assist in overseeing facility maintenance and help budget for necessary upgrades that were long overdue. The entire State of Oklahoma’s higher education system was rebounding from years of reduction in funds that affected Cameron University’s campus and education essentials.

“When I got here things were beginning to look a little better, but as a result of that there was a lot of deferred maintenance,” Askins said. “The legislature had provided funds for that, and President McArthur and John Young, the Director of Physical Facilities, they had a list of what they were working on.”

Approaching the 2024 holidays last fall, Askins and other Cameron staff realized what a significant issue the outdated and overused wi-fi was becoming, and she made it a point to prioritize the upgrade of fiber optics across campus to support more reliable internet in every building. Funds were reallocated from lesser priority projects to address this important need on campus.

Exiting her positions and service at Cameron University, Askins wants students, staff and faculty to realize the opportunity they have here and to make the most of it.

“My wish for Cameron is truly to realize how good it is,” Askins said. “I’m not sure that they’ve always been told — or believed — how good it is. I think that’s the exciting part; it’s more than just higher ed and Lawton, it (Cameron) is the magnet for economic development that’s going to happen, whether you’re talking Hollis to Duncan, or Frederick to up North of here.”

Askins said that being an Aggie is a special experience, and she is incredibly thankful for every lasting memory made across campus, and with each student, staff and faculty member she had the pleasure to serve with.

“To me, the best thing about being an Aggie is that its personal, and you have an opportunity for personal growth and an opportunity to impact others’ growth,” Askins said. “I just thank the Cameron Community for showing that to me — for being able to share that with me.”