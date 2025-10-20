CU in Color Feature

By Makayla Flenoury

In Aug. 2024 Cameron University in Color (CU in Color) was born. CU in Color is a new creative magazine under the Writers Studio for students to share their voices and creative expression.

The idea of CU in Color was formed by Ciera Terry, Eden Lozano, and Maliah Eleanor Choi Davis after Scissortail, an annual writing convention. The three noticed there was a vast distinction between them and other attendees in terms of appearance.

The President of CU in Color Ciera Terry wished for a way for others to feel more comfortable expressing themselves.

“I just simply wish that there was a space where people of color’s voices are not only highlighted but prioritized.”

The three students discussed how they could make the change and create a community for people of color, thus CU in Color was formed.

The focus of CU in Color is to create a safe space and bring back the idea of third spaces where people can go and enjoy themselves with a community.

“I really just want to have a space where it pretty much feels like community-driven and community-focused and I think we do that for each other,” Terry said. “We’ve wanted outside people to submit, but honestly, just recruiting people and having the small team we have feels just as good. It helps all of us feel not so alone in the chaos of everything.”

CU in Color faced challenges when it came to creating CU in Color. The magazine team faced pushback and were questioned for their reason for forming this club. This prevented the students from publishing and stunted their ability to share their creativity.

This did not stop the students from pushing through the negativity and creating their space.

“It definitely made the motivation for creating a lot stronger,” Terry said. “… There’s no way that we’re not going to be doing something.”

CU In color overcame their challenge, and they’ve been able to grow in both size and as a group.

“It grows a little more each semester. When it first started, I was a little scared because of the slow pace of some things,” Terry said. “It definitely felt like I wasn’t really providing anything or really providing much of a space for anybody, up until this year. I’ve seen the efforts of what everyone has put forth and seen it grow.”

CU in Color has gained three new members since starting, and for a small team, it has made a big impact.

One of the new members Elizabeth Lehman joined this semester, and she has felt the impact.

“I have enjoyed getting to share my voice and just enjoying the little community there,” she said. “I think it’s beneficial to me because I do want to go into editorial work.”

Lehman would encourage others to join and experience the community CU in Color has to offer.

“It’s a judgment-free space. It’s a creative space. We can just push out your work in the raw form,” she said. “I feel like the way other people’s contributions are really raw and vulnerable lets other people explore that side of themselves.”

Though CU in Color is meant to be a space for people of color, it does not discriminate against anyone who wants to join. CU in Color accepts more work than just literary, photography, art, and any creative expression is welcome.

If you are interested, contact Ciera Terry at ct960847@cameron.edu or attend the meeting at 2:45 Monday and Friday in Nance Boyer 2060.