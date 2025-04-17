Cameron Women’s Tennis

By Ramona Villegas

In classic comeback style, the Cameron University Women’s Tennis Team secured a hard-fought 4-3 victory over Angelo State University on Monday, April 7, at home. The win ended a five-match losing streak and showcased the team’s determination as they fought through a tense, back-and-forth that came down to the very last point.

Josh Cobble, head coach of the women’s tennis team, expects nothing less than for the women to play hard and battle for every point and match.

“That’s what we did today,” Cobble said. “We didn’t give them any space that they didn’t earn. That’s all you can do in any match is come out and do the best you can, and compete hard, and try to find a way to win and we did today.”

The match started with a challenging opening for Cameron. The doubles teams were unable to capitalize on their opportunities, with each of the three pairings falling short and losing their matches.

As the singles matches progressed, the Cameron players began to find their rhythm, despite earlier setbacks. The efforts of the team’s fifth singles player, Alexsa Paucar, and sixth singles player, Mara Vidal, were not enough to secure victories, as both fell short in their matches.

However, the momentum quickly shifted in Cameron’s favor once Martyna Jankowska and Magda Wawrowska took to the court. With their strong performances, the team’s score began to improve; this is when the comeback started for Cameron.

During the match, Jankowska found herself in a tough spot, trailing 1-4 at one point. However, she refused to back down, with an impressive comeback to tie the score before eventually winning 6-4. Her performance was especially impressive for her ability to execute a powerful backhand and maintain her focus during extended rallies. Jankowska’s resilience and skill under pressure were key to the thrilling turnaround and the overall shift in the match.

Jankowska remained calm through the mental battle, focused on surviving and on every point at hand.

“And then it started working. I’m not gonna lie, when I won that match, it was such an amazing feeling. My whole stress was released, and yes, that was the point that we needed for today, to win,” Jankowska said. “So I’m super, super proud of myself, and I’m super proud of the girls and that we did our job today.”

Genna Goessel was the final Aggie to take the court, with the match tied and the win riding on her performance. Despite the high-pressure situation, Goessel remained composed and focused, refusing to let the stakes shake her confidence.

In the end, it was Goessel’s relentless effort and calm under pressure that made the difference. She closed out the final match of the day with a 7–5 victory, clinching the overall win for the Aggies.

Her win sealed the 4-3 comeback for Cameron and brought a much-needed boost to the team.

With only six matches remaining in the regular season, Cameron looks to build on this performance: the composure shown under pressure, the refusal to fold after early losses, and the ability to rally behind one another could serve as a launching point for a strong finish.

The Aggies will return to home courts on April 17 and April 19 for the final home matches of the season.

For more information on the women’s tennis team visit https://cameronaggies.com/sports/womens-tennis.