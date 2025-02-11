An Update from Interim President Askins

By: Amanda Purser

Since Fall 2024, Cameron’s Interim President Jari Askins has been crucial to the assistance and guidance of Cameron University. An Oklahoma native with a background in both journalism and law, Askins took over the role at an important time in our university’s history.

An opening for Cameron’s highest leadership position became available after former president John McArthur retired last spring, after nearly two decades of service.

This announcement led the Board of Regents to initiate a lengthy and thorough selection process in order to designate Cameron’s next president. In the meantime, the board requested a temporary leader to manage the daily tasks and decisions that are necessary for the effective operation of the university.

Askins has over four decades of service dedicated to the state of Oklahoma, which began after earning her Juris Doctor degree from the University of Oklahoma College of Law.

While she has no former experience in education, Askins rose to the challenge and has appreciated the many aspects of such a dynamic role since taking over.

“I knew I would enjoy being on a college campus,” Askins said. “Being close to home and part of the state that I am most familiar with has really been comfortable.”

Stepping in as Interim President came with a multitude of challenges; some of the biggest were budget constraints and finding adequate resources to ensure the Cameron community could excel in every aspect possible.

Askins explained that Cameron is coming into a new legislative session where requests for appropriations will be made.

“In my mind, there are so many things that we need and that I get requests for,” Askins said. “So part of my job is trying to explain to the (Board of) Regents that we are good stewards of what we have, but that our faculty and staff and students could do more, with just a little more.”

Askins finds the time spent interacting with students the most rewarding thus far.

While Askins hopes her peak as Interim President is yet to come, she has several goals in mind to accomplish before her time with the Aggies comes to an end.

“The effort to migrate the IT system to a new network so that we can get the bandwidth we need to have, to operate in today’s world of technology, is so much more difficult than anyone had expected,” Askins said. “So if we can have it done before my time is finished, I’ll consider that a major accomplishment.”

Candidates for Cameron’s next permanent president have officially been narrowed down to two options, though the Board of Regents still has plenty of time in the long selection process to determine the best choice.

Askins said her service as Interim Preseident has provided insight into the kinds of skills prospective university presidents will need in the future.

“We’ve had a very engaged executive council, and I have absolutely enjoyed the discussion among the people we’ve had around the table and their input,” Askins said. “I think the new president needs to be a fundraiser; I think that’s true for a president on any size campus across the country. Because we are a less-populated state than many, I think it’s harder to raise money.”

Askins explained the importance of networking with Cameron alumni and local businesses to get them to see the value of Cameron’s educational mission and why they should invest in it.

Ultimately, Askins’ best advice to the future president is to listen, observe and absorb.

“And I would say engage with the community,” Askins said. “Cameron is not a secret, and we don’t want it to be the best kept secret, we want it to be the best known and best value for higher education in this part of the state. We want every community around us to recognize that and support it.”

Askins doesn’t have immediate plans after passing on the reins to the incoming president, but she is hopeful that something new will come along that will allow her to continue being of service in some way.

“If it involves [the] young people [of] Oklahoma, I’m sure I am in on it,” Askins said.