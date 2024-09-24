Kappa Sigma end Fall Rush

By: Hannah Owens

Cameron University’s Kappa Sigma fraternity made history this fall by welcoming over 20 new recruits, marking the largest pledge class the chapter has seen in years. The nationally chartered fraternity hosted a series of engaging and creative events that drew in potential new members while emphasizing the value of brotherhood.

Rush week was aimed at giving prospective members a true sense of what Kappa Sigma represents. One of the most talked-about events was their Hot Ones trivia night, where attendees competed by answering questions while working their way through a series of progressively spicier chicken wings, mimicking the popular YouTube series.

Kappa Sigma also hosted a small indie concert that showcased local talent, providing a more laid-back vibe for attendees to enjoy. Rounding out the week was several organized sports events, including volleyball and soccer games, allowing potential new members to bond through friendly competition.

Rush coordinator Dominic Mann, emphasized that these moments allowed potential members to see the fraternity’s commitment to building lasting relationships.

“I’d say after the events–like obviously the events were a lot of fun, but afterward like getting real with them,” Mann said. “Getting out to-go food, chilling in the lounge or you know, just doing whatever, that’s usually like the most fun part.”

New pledge Aiden Chambers, spoke passionately about what brotherhood means to him and encouraged students considering fraternity life to look past the negative stereotypes that often surround Greek organizations.

“You know, we’re a family in a way and yeah–we’re just gonna stick up for one another, hold each other accountable and get stuff done,” Chambers said.

Kappa Sigma’s dedication to maintaining their national charter status has driven them to uphold high standards, both in recruitment and their on campus activities.

Mann acknowledged the misconceptions that some students may have about fraternities but invited them to explore Kappa Sigma with an open mind.

“I’d say definitely give it a shot, there’s a lot of negative-like stereotypes,” Mann said. “And it doesn’t really apply to us, we take it pretty serious. We, you know, we try to be respectful and better men.”

Kappa Sigma continues to grow and remains committed to fostering a supportive and accountable brotherhood, proving that fraternity life at Cameron University can be both fun and meaningful.