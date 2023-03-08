The Cameron Aggies have dealt with a lot of turnover in this past calendar year.

The team cycled through three coaches in that span, landing on Kevin O’Conner to lead the squad, while their assist coaches featured two new faces after a mid-season change.

This year’s roster brought back just four returning players, with Colt Savage being a main contributor on both squads.

While the Aggies only saw four wins this season, the product on the floor was much better than their record indicated.

Nine of their losses came within 10 points. CU just did not have the depth to compete in the loaded Lone Star Conference, with star forward DeSean Munson missing significant time and losing arguably their most talented player in Thai Elder before the season even tipped off.

Despite their 4-24 record, there were a lot of positives to take away; Reggie Prudhomme offered high upside as a facilitator and a driver, dishing out a team-high 142 assists this season while averaging nine points and four rebounds a game.

With a trio of double-digit per-game scorers (Jaylen Thomas, DeSean Munson, and Caylen Goff-Brown) set to return next season, as well as O’Connor’s first true recruiting cycle to CU, the future is bright for the Aggie Men’s basketball team.