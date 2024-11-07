Josh Cobble: Our New Assistant Athletic Director

By: Matthew Hasley

For student-athletes at Cameron University, balancing tough academics and competitive sports can be a challenge. That’s where Cameron’s tennis coach and Assistant Athletic Director for Administration, Josh Cobble, steps in, making sure that students are supported both on and off the court.

Recognizing the emotional and mental toll sports and school can take, especially for international athletes far from home, Cobble strives to create a family-like environment within his teams.

“For me, the biggest thing is trying to create a family environment with the team,” he said. “My team’s not going home when they have a two-day weekend, so this becomes home for them.”

Through open communication, Cobble encourages athletes to reach out when they need help, making himself available for conversations beyond sports.

“I think a lot of what that experience is, is making sure they have someone they can talk to,” he said. “It helps too that we live in a time where I’m a Zoom call, or a video call, or a phone call away at any point in time with the thing I have in my pocket.”

Under his newfound leadership, Cameron is making strides to enhance the overall student-athlete experience. From improved fundraising efforts to increased visibility through social media, the goal is to ensure that every student knows when and where a game is happening.

“If you don’t know there’s a game on campus, we’ve done something wrong,” Cobble said. “We’re trying to blow up all of our events.”

Additionally, the athletic department is working on upgrading travel, resources, and communication tools for coaches to better support athletes and provide a more comprehensive program.

Cobble faces unique challenges in recruiting for tennis, as it is one of the most popular sports globally but less so in the United States. His approach focuses on finding international players who fit into Cameron’s community and his approach.

“Trying to find the right people, whether they’re from Australia or Russia or Colombia,” he said. “It’s just finding that network and trying to find a person that fits Lawton, fits Cameron, fits the team, fits my coaching personality.”

One of the most exciting developments for Cameron University athletics is the increased use of technology. The school has partnered with FloSports, a major live-stream sports provider, to broadcast multiple sports, including tennis, on a larger platform.

“Five of our sports right now are gonna be live streamed on a major network, FloSports, this year,” Cobble said. “Our volleyball team, baseball, softball, both basketball teams are gonna have all their games live streamed on this network.”

Since taking over the tennis program, Cobble has led both the men’s and women’s teams to several conference and regional titles, including both teams reaching the Elite Eight in the same year—a first for the university. His teams have consistently been ranked in the top 10, cementing Cameron’s tennis program as one of the strongest in the region.

Beyond his many achievements, Cobble stays focused on instilling the values of hard work and perseverance in his players.

“Anything can be accomplished through hard work and trying to do things the best you can,” he said. “Don’t let things that get in your way, get through, beat you down.”

A Duncan native, coach Cobble started his college tennis career at Cowley County Community College before transferring to Cameron University. After playing under coach James Helvey at Cameron, he eventually took over the program. Since then, he has worked to not only lead successful teams but also to create a positive, growth-oriented environment for student-athletes.

Cameron University holds a unique position in the region and within it’s conference. While the competition is fierce, Cobble sees it as an opportunity to represent the state and attract top talent from both the U.S. and abroad.

“We’re the only public school in Oklahoma that’s part of the Lone Star Conference,” Cobble explained. “We get to fill that niche in a really tough conference.”