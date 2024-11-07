CU at the International Festival

By: Hannah Owens

On Sept. 27 Cameron University’s international students recently took center stage at Lawton’s annual International Festival, celebrating their diverse backgrounds while proudly representing their home countries.

The festival, a long-standing tradition for Cameron students, offers them a unique opportunity to share their cultures with the local community, and for many, it’s a beloved highlight of their time at the university.

This year, a group of about 15 students, led by the newly appointed International Student Services Coordinator Maribel Ramirez Pereyra, attended the festival’s opening ceremony. One by one, they stepped onto the stage, introduced themselves and waved their country’s flag as the audience cheered.

Cameron boasts students from about 30 countries, creating a diverse global presence on campus, and their participation at the festival has become a fond memory.

Australian senior studying sports and exercise Alannah Gillespie attended.

Gillespie is no stranger to the festival, having attended for three consecutive years. With her Filipino roots, she particularly looks forward to the festival’s Filipino food trucks, which remind her of home.

“I do have a lot of pride that I’m not from here, and I kind of love that about being out here,” Gillespie said.

She enjoys the mix of cultural experiences the festival offers, especially the Filipino dances that remind her of family gatherings back home, recalling memories of her father participating.

Gillespie also finds comfort in the variety of food stalls at the festival, particularly the Greek options, which remind her of her time in Australia, where Greek cuisine is widely enjoyed.

For Ramirez Pereyra, this year’s festival was her first as the new coordinator of International Student Services.

She recently returned to her alma mater at Cameron after working at the University of Tampa and expressed her enthusiasm for both the festival and her new role.

“I’m glad to be here and help my school,” Ramirez Pereyra said. “I love Cameron, and I want to contribute and do something good for them.”

Ramirez Pereyra emphasized that International Student Services offers more than just cultural celebrations; it provides essential support for international students navigating life in the United States. From visa assistance to helping students obtain driver’s licenses and social security numbers, Ramirez Pereyra’s office is a vital resource.

They maintain Department of Homeland Security regulations and obtain social security cards. Additionally, the office helps students secure on-campus employment, as international students are limited to working on campus.

She is also focused on preparing students for life after graduation. On Nov. 15 she’s holding an Optional Practical Training (OPT) workshop to assist students in finding work opportunities in the U.S. after they complete their studies. OPT is an important program for international students seeking to gain professional experience in their field while extending their stay in the country.

Another goal for the International Student Services team is to rebuild the university’s International Club, which has been less active in recent years. They are currently seeking officers to take on leadership roles in the club, which serves as a way for international students to connect, support each other and share their cultures with the broader campus community.

Reflecting on the festival, Ramirez Pereyra highlighted one moment in particular that stood out to her.

“I think the favorite part was when they say the name of the country and people applaud them,” Ramirez Pereyra said. “It’s exciting – you’re proud of your country.”

As Cameron University continues to welcome students from around the world, events like the International Festival provide an essential platform for these students to share their stories, celebrate their heritages and form a sense of belonging in their temporary home.

With leaders like Ramirez Pereyra at the helm, the international student community at Cameron is poised for growth and continued success.

For more information about scholarships available to international students, visit Cameron University’s website. Tor students interested in joining the International Club, please contact mgomez@cameron.edu.