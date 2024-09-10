“Twisters” A Summer Blockbuster Sequel

By: Kaley Muse

This review will contain major spoilers for “Twisters” (2024).

As the summer of 2024 comes to a close and we reflect on what movie was most popular, “Twisters” always comes out on top whether that be because of the movie’s use of CGI/special effects, soundtrack, or Glenn Powell’s Wrangler jeans.

Completely filmed and set in central Oklahoma, “Twisters” follows Kate Carter (Daisy Edgar-Jones) a few years after a tragedy forces her to leave storm chasing for New York until Javi (Anthony Ramos), a friend from her past, enlists her help trying out new tornado mapping technology.

Along the way, Kate and Javi meet Tyler Owens (Glenn Powell), the leader of the Tornado Wranglers.

With Tyler and his team’s help, Kate is able to retry a failed experiment and finally work through her friends’ deaths.

There were many things about “Twisters” that I enjoyed like the crazy cool special effects that made the tornadoes the team encountered look ultra realistic and the fact that Lawton got two mentions: once audibly by Kate’s mom and the other visually on a weather forecast while the characters are at a diner.

Though as a native Oklahoman, there were many things that had me shaking my head and don’t even get me started about Daisy Edgar-Jones’s “midwestern accent,” or we’ll be here all day.

First, the soundtrack of the movie was almost entirely country music.

The only song that wasn’t was at the very beginning of the film.

If you know me, you know I cannot stand country music ever.

If country has zero haters, I’m dead.

With that being said, the type of country music written for the movie had me moving and grooving the whole time.

The movie even had a song by my girl Lainey Wilson, so I was even more of a fan after that.

The thing that took me out of the story was not the music, but the frequency of the tornadoes.

The movie made it seem like Oklahoma has tornadoes every single day in some part of the state.

While Oklahoma is a hot bed of tornado activity in the spring months, most of the storms don’t turn into full-fledged tornadoes.

With the frequency of the tornadoes came the very unrealistic storm chasing scenes where the characters are quite literally in the middle of a tornado because of Tyler’s Ram truck that was fully equipped with rods that drill into the ground.

The high winds and debris that tornadoes bring with them are entirely too dangerous for any human to withstand, even if they were in a truck and drilled two feet into the ground.

Despite all of the unrealistic aspects, I still thoroughly enjoyed the movie and its ability to capture the helpfulness of the human spirit.

There were three or four scenes that depicted Kate and her friends helping people after a tornado had decimated their town or to get to safety.

Kate’s experiment that she works the entire movie on is the something that would basically dissolve a tornado to stop its path of destruction.

Another huge aspect of the movie that I loved was the fact that the romance was put on the back burner.

As in the original “Twister,” the two main characters fall in love with each other, but there is not one kiss throughout the entire movie, because that’s not, ultimately, what the movie was about.

All in all, “Twisters” was a fun, action packed movie that loves on the sooner state and the crazy weather phenomenon that we’ve all grown up with.

It’s good to see Oklahoma get a little bit of recognition even if it is just the tornadoes. 7/10.