Meet President Askins: Guiding Cameron Forward

By: Hannah Owens

In a significant development for the Cameron University community, the Board of Regents for the University of Oklahoma, Cameron University and Rogers State University, appointed Jeri Askins as the new interim president. Askins, a Duncan native, will step into the role during a critical time of transition. Her appointment follows the recent resignation of former President John McArthur, who served the institution for two decades.

Chair of the Board of Regents, Eric Stevenson, spoke highly of Askins in a press release issued by Cameron University.

“Jari Askins is highly regarded – and rightfully so – for her service to Oklahoma,” said Stevenson. “She is a judge, a native of southwest Oklahoma, and is familiar with Cameron and its operation. The Board feels CU will be in extremely capable hands while we conduct the search for the university’s next president.”

McArthur announced his decision to step down earlier this year. His departure, while anticipated, left the university community grappling with uncertainty about its future direction.

Askin’s appointment as interim president aims to provide stability and continuity during this transition period while the newly appointed hiring committee embarks on a search for the university’s next permanent leader.

Askins graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a Bachelor of Arts in journalism and worked with her sorority after graduation until deciding to enter law school. She earned a Juris Doctor from the University of Oklahoma College of Law launching her into local politics.

A Duncan native, she served as a special district judge, chair and executive director of the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board, and deputy general counsel to Gov. David Walters.

Askins has over four decades of public service, including roles as Oklahoma’s lieutenant governor, a 12-year tenure in the state legislature as Democratic minority leader, and her last position before starting at Cameron as Administrative Director of the Courts. Askins most recently served as Associate Provost for External Relations at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center for three years, where she played an integral part in opening the Stephenson Cancer Center.

Despite no history in academics, Askins feels her education and previous roles in public service provide her with a wealth of experience.

“It helps when you’re serving a population, and to me this is still service,” Askins said. “I’m not a teacher, but if I can help make sure that the faculty and staff here have the resources to help the students be the best they can be, then we’re impacting the next generation.”

While Askins appointment has been met with optimism, the university faces several challenges that will require immediate attention. Chief among these is the ongoing budgetary constraints and the necessity of filling vacant positions on faculty and staff.

Askins acknowledges these challenges and is working with the administration to remedy them.

“In the last five weeks or so, we’ve spent a lot of time trying to assist staff and faculty with vacant positions we have and giving authorization to hire,” Askins said. “Making sure those were already budgeted positions for fiscal year 25 and to make sure if we do fill a position that we already had money allocated for it.”

Askins had her first real opportunity to see and interact with the student body at the annual Block Party held the Sunday before classes started, calling it a highlight of her experience so far.

“I enjoy people and I’ve always enjoyed college students,” Askins said. “Being out of office- what I missed the most was the interaction I used to have with high school students or college students.”

Reflecting on the university’s progress, Askins emphasized the importance of building on past achievements to shape the future.

“I don’t think you can create new vision or move forward if you don’t have a solid past,” Askins said. “So I would hope that the academic strength that President McArthur really brought to the campus and worked so hard to support can be a point from which we can look and say, okay, look how far we’ve come, how much farther can we go?”

As Askins assumes the role of interim president, the university community is entering a new chapter, one marked by both challenges and opportunities. While the search for a new president continues, Askins’ leadership is expected to provide the stability and vision needed to guide the institution forward. The hope is the role will be permanently filled by the 2025-2026 academic year.

In the meantime, Askins is focused on ensuring that the university remains a vibrant and dynamic institution, one that is well-prepared to meet the evolving needs of its students, faculty, and staff.

“I hope that members of the campus community feel like I listened and that I engaged,” Askins said. “Regardless of the length of time that I’m here, that I did what I could to help move the mission of Cameron forward.”

The university community now looks to the future with anticipation, eager to see how Askins’ leadership will shape the institution during this critical time.