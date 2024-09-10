Campus Closet Reopens

By: Alyssa Martinez

From 12:30-4 p.m., Mondays and Wednesdays, in room 113 of the Shepler Mezzanine, the Cameron University Campus Closet is open to provide students with clothing, school, hygiene supplies and more – free of charge.

The closet is run by the Student Alumni Association (SAA), Student Enrichment Center (SEC) and Upward Bound (UB), with ongoing support from Student Support Services (SSS).

During Spring 2024, the closet moved from its previous location in South Shepler to its new location in the Shepler Mezzanine, leaving a lot of piles of clothing to organize.

Over the summer, SEC Community Resource Coordinator Francesca Morris enlisted several student interns from the college readiness program UB to provide support and reorganization for the closet. UB has a June program that allows students to live on Cameron’s campus in exchange for attending college readiness workshops and classes.

Student interns helped to reorganize, redecorate, rebrand and market the closet into a more inviting place for students to be.

UB Director Sarah Stroud said students participated to gain community service experience and to help them along in their future careers.

“We placed the students in the Campus Closet based on their career goals,” Stroud said.

Now that the new semester has started, the closet is back up and running, with both Morris and Junior Organizational Leadership major Acie Rodriguez, a student worker from the Alumni Association.

Rodriguez works at the closet twice a week.

“I hang out here and let them (students) know that it is open and it’s a resource for everybody to utilize,” Rodriguez said.

SSS is a program that helps first-generation, low-income, or disabled students develop marketable job skills through projects like a bulletin board that will teach students how to put together a professional outfit.

For more information call the SEC at 580-581-5908 or email at sec@cameron.edu.