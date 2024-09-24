Biology Club: Like-minded Individuals

By: Ramona Villegas

At 5:15pm every other Wednesday in the science complex room 102, the biology club meets, and they’re ready to blitz into action with the new members who have joined this semester.

Like a diverse ecosystem springing to life, the influx of new participants means new ideas and enthusiasm for the remainder of the fall semester. Each person has unique reasons for wanting to join, for some its community, networking, or meeting like-minded individuals.

Biology major Aryanna Brodeur attended the semester’s initial meeting.

“I feel like it’d be fun to get to know more people and just socialize I guess,” Brodeur said, “I don’t really have any expectations other than hopefully everybody’s really nice and friendly.”

Psychology and Biology dual major, Senior Monica Thompkins has been a member of the biology club for a year, and decided to step into a leadership role, securing the secretary position.

Thompkins’s responsibilities include taking notes during the meetings and jotting down any members’ ideas. She hopes to focus on recruitment this semester.

“We started dwindling last semester, towards the end,” Thompkins said, “and so we are hoping to gain more membership and create new opportunities for the upcoming freshman because we know that it’s really important to kind of get ahead on like the volunteer hours and also just having that experience on their resumes early on.”

The biology club offers many resources for those interested in a variety of science applications and everyone is welcome to attend.

“I’d say just come on out to a meeting,” Thompkins said. “Meet us—I think we’re pretty cool people, and so you know, just come on out.”

Vice President James Hayes led the initial meeting in place of President James Ross who was at a presentation by evolutionary biologist, zoologist, science communicator, and author Richard Dawkins.

Last year, the club sold snake plants in front of the science complex as a fundraiser, and the plan is the same for either the fall or spring semester.

“This year, we got a lot more variety going on,” Hayes said. “There is a lot in the facility and more students participating in getting it propagated.”

Whether you’re a DNA enthusiast, a plant whisperer, or simply curious about what the biology club could offer, they would love to have you as a member.

At 5p.m. on Oct. 11 in the science complex, they will host a potluck with other science-based organizations on campus.

For more information email the faculty advisor at pmcanern@cameron.edu or the club president directly at jr931257@cameron.edu.