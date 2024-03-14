By: Hannah Owens

Cameron University hosted the Red River Career Expo from 3-6 p.m. on March 7 at the Aggie Rec Center.

The primary purpose of a college career fair is to provide students with opportunities to explore potential career paths, connect with employers, and gather information about internships and job opportunities. These events bridge academia and the professional world, allowing students to engage directly with representatives from various industries.

Spanning across the basketball court, the career fair featured about fifty booths from a wide range of companies, including Fortune 500 corporations, local businesses, non-profit organizations and government agencies. Representatives from these entities engaged with students, discussing career paths, job requirements and their application processes.

Despite the large number of companies there, some students, like senior Benetria Cunningham, expressed their disappointment in the lack of diversity.

“I think there should have been a little bit more variety of options because I feel like they didn’t have a lot,” Cunningham said.

The career fair also served as a platform for students to gain invaluable insights and advice from seasoned professionals. From resume building and interview strategies to navigating the complexities of the job market, attendees had the opportunity to arm themselves with the tools and knowledge necessary to thrive in their professional endeavors.

With many freshmen and sophomores also attending the career fair, Cunningham wanted to offer a piece of advice for future expos.

“Make sure you have a resume, and make sure you know the actual steps of your career,” Cunningham said. “Some of them require internships, some of them require, you know, two years of work beforehand.”

Cameron University’s Work-Based Learning Experiences Coordinator, Isabella Myers, played an executive role in organizing the fair. Many factors and steps are required to host an event like the Career Expo: contacting vendors from those who attend every year to new companies, community outreach, networking and much more.

Myers’ main goal is to set students up for success after graduation.

“I just really wanna get our students jobs after they graduate,” Myers said. “You see a lot of students who have such potential through working with them and it’s like — how do I get other people to see their potential?”

Local businesses and companies that attended included, but were not limited to, Scissortail Children’s School, Comanche County Memorial Hospital, KSWO, KCCU-FM and the City of Lawton.

City of Lawton accounting department representative Kaitlin Nunley mentioned the variety of jobs the city offers.

“Being the municipality, we have a ton of departments that can fit a ton of different majors and a ton of different personalities,” Nunley said. “What would you be interested in? Where can we fit you at?”

In the dynamic landscape of today’s job market, companies can now offer a wide array of employment opportunities across various industries and sectors. From tech giants and conglomerates to innovative startups and global corporations, these multifaceted companies cater to a broad spectrum of skills, interests and career aspirations.

In her role as a potential employer, Nunley offered a distinctive viewpoint on the qualities and attributes sought by employers.

“Don’t be afraid to talk to people. Don’t be afraid to share what you’re interested in,” Nunley said. “Don’t pass it up because it doesn’t look good at first glance.”

Students should take full advantage of the career fair. Some goals to strive for going into the expo include networking, recruitment opportunities, engaging with alumni and professional development.

Nunley wanted students to understand the importance of networking.

“Don’t skip booths. Even if you think they might not be hiring something you want, you never know what you may miss,” Nunley said. “Don’t skip connections, you know, if somebody offers you their card — take it.”

For more information on workforce readiness or potential employers please contact Isabella Myers at imyers@cameron.edu.