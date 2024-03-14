Lawton Grad Fair: Transitioning To Tomorrow

By: Brittney Payette

From 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 29 in the McCasland Ballroom, Cameron’s Graduation Fair took place.

Records Manager for the Office of the Registrar at Cameron Tracy Lindsey said that she does degree audits for people when they apply for graduation.

“We just want to make sure that students have everything in line to graduate, so they don’t have … surprises,” she said. “And, we verify that the information that we have is correct as far as what will be printed on their diploma and the mailing address, and if they haven’t applied for graduation, we just want to walk them through that so they get all that done.”

Lindsey said that the first step in the graduation process is to log in to Aggie Access and apply for graduation.

“We send home correspondence with anything they still have left to do,” she said.

One attendee of the graduation fair was senior Psychology major Benetria Cunningham.

“I wanted to come to the grad fair because I wanted the experience of being the person that’s going to graduate,” she said. “I just wanted the full effect. I thought it was very lovely.”

Cunningham said she has mixed feelings about her upcoming graduation. She said she is excited, but she also finds it a bit nerve-wracking.

“My time at Cameron has been a very good one,” she said. “Obviously, you know I had my ups and downs, but like, I wouldn’t trade it. I really did love being at Cameron.”

Cunningham said her future plans include being a psychologist in the future.

“After Cameron, I was actually thinking about going to, I believe … OU for the science program,” she said.

Cunningham said one of her favorite things about Cameron is the Block party that is hosted when the fall semester starts back up.

“I just like the fact that it gets everybody together,” she said. “(I like) seeing everyone after summer.”

Cunningham said she wants people in college to know that they should not give up.

“Keep going, and you definitely will see the finish line,” she said.

The graduation fair included booths from a multitude of different offices and organizations on campus, such as the Cameron Bookstore, the Alumni Association, the Registrar’s Office, and more. A professional photographer was also present to take pictures of students in their caps and gowns.

For more information about applying for graduation, contact the Office of the Registrar at registrar@cameron.edu.