Intramural Sports: Get Your Game On

By: Ramona Villegas

At Cameron University, students can take advantage of many intramural sports options



like basketball, volleyball, pickleball, dodgeball, racketball and pingpong.

CU alumnus and Aggie Rec Center facility manager Otis Gentry said students can sign up for

intramural sports online.

“Go into the iamleagues.com then that’s where you start your process,” he said. “It also depends

on the event, because some of the events are individual like badminton and ping pong. Like on

the team events, the team captain will go and sign his team up for the particular event.”

The goal of the Rec Center is to get more people active on campus and promote physical activity.

Not only does the Rec Center offer intramural sports, but also workout classes, recreational

activities and monthly challenges – like squat, plank and running challenges.

Senior Psychology major Cierra Howse is currently doing the September monthly challenge

which consists of wall sits.

So far, she has enjoyed the accountability, flexible staff and mental health boost following this

challenge.

“Also, it’s good for helping build consistency in your scheduling to help motivate you to get

here,” Howse said.

Another way the Rec Center is able to reach their goals is through not only having intramural

sports available to students but also to the community.

“When you open it up to the community, it will thrive more,” Gentry said. “Lots of kids going

here to Cameron, they have brothers, sisters and friends that went to highschool together that

probably didn’t want to go to college, but they would still like to be active in our sports

program.”

There are many members of the campus and Lawton communities who enjoy participating in

recreational sports.

Cameron Communication major Mikel Weatherspoon said he enjoys playing basketball at the

Aggie Rec Center.

“It is open to everybody,” he said. “Growing up I never played basketball on a regulation team,

so it’s really nice to have that free access to play casually among individuals who are either really

good at basketball, terrible at basketball or learning how to play overall.”

With a gym pass and/or Cameron ID, Rec Center attendees can check out equipment including

basketballs, racketballs, volleyballs, ping pong balls and paddles.

The next intramural sports event will be the pickleball tournament.

Registration will be open until Oct.16.

The captain’s meeting will be Oct. 17.

The date and time for the tournament is still to be determined.

For more information about Cameron intramural sports, contact the Aggie Rec Center at 580-

581-5555.