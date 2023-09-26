By: Hannah Owens

In an important development for Cameron University, the Student Support Services (SSS) program has welcomed a

new director, marking a pivotal moment for the college’s commitment to enhancing student success and well-being.

The appointment of Elizabeth Hansen brings a wealth of experience and a fresh perspective to the program, promising a

bright future for students seeking academic guidance and support.

Hansen left her job of nine years at the University of Washington Tacoma as the Director of Student Development and

Leadership and moved to Burkburnett, Texas with her fiancé over the summer. She discovered Cameron University’s need

for a new SSS Director in her job search.

“I was looking at schools in the region, so some in Texas and some up towards this area (Oklahoma),” Hansen said,

“the role with SSS specifically stood out just because I really love working with students, you know? That’s what all my

background has been.”

The SSS program has been a cornerstone of the institution’s dedication to fostering student achievement. Offering a

wide range of services, including academic advising, tutoring, mentor services and much more, SSS plays a vital role in

helping students overcome challenges and achieve their educational goals.

“We do just kind-of personal life advising,” Hansen said, “We want to be an office, and individuals, that students can

come to for anything. And just knowing that we will always be in your corner- we’re gonna help you find your community

here.”

With sixteen years of experience in higher education, she is well-prepared to improve and advance the SSS program.

Hansen graduated from the University of Maine with both undergraduate and graduate degrees in Education. Her

background makes her well-equipped to achieve the goals she has set for her first year with SSS.

Her goals for her first year at Cameron include growing the program and integrating the program across campus. She

also wants to encourage those in the program to become active on campus in other ways.

“We want them to get connected here but also challenging them to do a campus job or get involved in a student

organization,” Hansen said, “Or those type of things- just so they’re really feeling like they’re getting the full college

experience that they want.”

Hansen is still acclimating to Texas/Oklahoma life, particularly the weather. She grew up in Maine and has lived in

Georgia and Washington state which is a very different climate than Oklahoma. Moving halfway across the country

during the peak of summer heat, she had just established herself in her new job when a massive hailstorm swept through

Lawton, Oklahoma.

Hansen said, “I feel like I’ve earned my stripes because my car has a bunch of hail dents, and I’m like ‘See, I’m a local,

I’ve been here.’”

She mentioned that she has also encountered Ole Kim and is eagerly looking forward to discovering more about

campus traditions. Hansen aims to experience most aspects of campus like attending a play or concert in the university

theater and going to a sports game.

As Hansen takes charge, she hopes this change will make a positive impact not only on the program but also on all

students across campus.

For more information about SSS email studentsupportservices@cameron.edu or email Hansen directly at

ehansen@cameron.edu. To stay up to date with Student Support Services, follow their Facebook account or check out the

website, cameron.edu/sss.