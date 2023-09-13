Gamescon’s 2023 Showcase: A Sneak Peek

By Kemar Noel

Gamescom has just finished hosting its annual trade fair that ran from Aug 23rd to the 27th, and there were many unveilings for new games and announcements for new PC parts.

Gamescom is the largest gaming convention that happens in Europe, attracting over 100,000 annual visitors. Game developers and publishers use the convention to showcase their upcoming projects in a different venue.

Gamescom gained massive global publicity, and since the cancelation of E3 by expo, the number of attendees will continue to grow. Gamescom has continued to expand since its official start in 2010 and is known as the “E3” for PC gaming.

The 2023 opening night host was Geoff Keighley, who showcased many game trailers and made announcements. During this night, there were many announcements for game updates and other trailers like Zenless Zero, Diablo IV and more.

Games like Project Mugen, Little Nightmare 3, and Black Myth: Wukong were some of the most notable games that were on the roster up until the fifth day. The other games announced included Tekken 8, Alan Wake 2, Mortal Kombat 1, Akatori and more.

This event allows companies to promote their games and build more hype around each game’s launch. There were more than just games announced, though. Bethesda announced that their popular game, Fallout IV, would get an Amazon Prime Video series in 2024. Bethesda originally announced the series back in 2020, but there was little news about it until this year.

Many indie developers also announced their games.

Gamescom is one of the best places for small developing companies to get in the spotlight and showcase what they can bring to the table. Over 95% of games on Steam are indie games, so they make up a ton of the market.

The most noteworthy mentions were Dustborn, Bulwark, and Lysfanga: The Time Shift Warrior. Each of these games previewed unique trailers showcasing the games they had in the works in an impressive fashion to draw any and everyone interested.

Throughout the event, many other things happened outside of the game announcements. There were shows, festivals, cosplay tournaments and more. Most notably, the event included a tech announcement.

AMD, a company that develops computer processors, announced that they will add two new GPUs to the Radeon Rx 7000 series. The company also announced they have another project in the works that would be coming soon.

Gamescom 2024 will take place Aug. 21-25 in Cologne, Germany.