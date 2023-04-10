CU Saves & Earns

By LaShea DeSelle

Staff Writer

Cameron University is looking for ways to save money by encouraging students and faculty to submit ideas through an online forum or by leaving a written form at locations on campus.

CU is a non-profit organization (NPO), and according to the Urban Institute, many public universities respond to the needs of communities and states they serve.

Public colleges and universities rely primarily on state and local governments’ appropriations to support the cost of education for students.

Colleges and universities typically make money from a number of sources, including endowments or gifts, tuition and fees, athletics and grants.

Universities spend money on salaries, physical facilities, support service and staff, and by offering grants and scholarships to students.

CU’s public services supports many programs such as the ROTC federal training program, the Radiologic Technology program (where students can work under radiologist physicians), and Engineering programs.

With diversity in career options, CU provides employees to respond to the needs of communities they serve. Cameron also hosts career-oriented public events like career fairs, the community garden, workshops and student art exhibitions.

Cameron research not only helps organizations obtain money from grants and contracts, but it also helps students gain practical work experience while simultaneously strengthening their comprehension of research and research methods.

Cameron has its own research committee that serves in an advisory capacity to the Vice President for Academic Affairs and is responsible for encouraging and assisting faculty and students research activities.

A research committee is the first step to having a research university or a research-intensive university.

The International Alliance of Research Universities mentions that research creates value for societies, and it is clear that research-intensive universities bring substantial economic benefit to society in multiple ways.

Such universities provide production and distribution of new knowledge through articles, publication and access to research, educates the knowledge and “soft skills” of candidates and collaborates with the outside world which raises the value of the university.

Research-led education produces high quality graduates who are attractive to employers, organizations and graduates of research-intensive universities.

Another advantage of conducting research as an undergraduate student is that it is great for a student’s resumé. It hones critical thinking and problem-solving skills. This inquiry-based learning involves practicing a discipline and not just being told about it.

Besides generating ways to make money, CU looks for ways to save money. This could mean implementing more cost-effective ways to become environmentally friendly such as swapping out all sales of refreshments in foam and plastic to biodegradable and compostable containers, cups and straws.

The campus community garden could store tumblers that collect dried leaves from grass cutting, paper and wood, plant-based food waste such as leftovers, or plant materials such as soil and decaying flowers during the fall semester in compost bins located outside, near places students eat.

Senior Director of Public Affairs Keith Mitchell said that Cameron University is open to any suggestions from the campus community about ways the university can better serve that community.

“This is especially true in the areas of saving operational funds and creating new sources of revenue in every area of campus operation,” Mitchell said. “All suggestions are collected and will be evaluated by the administration on their feasibility.”

CU Saves ideas can be submitted on the CU website www.cameron.edu/cusaves.

Revenue-generating ideas can be submitted through a tab that will take you to “CU Earns” suggestions form.

Although forms include options to provide a name and contact information, suggestions can be submitted anonymously.

Any questions students or faculty have can be directed to the Public Affairs office by email or calling 580-581-2211.