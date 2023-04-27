Aggie Spirit Team Q and A

Kristin Murcer is a senior on the Cameron Cheer Squad, from Moore, Oklahoma. Murcer transferred to Cameron from SWOSU and majors in Sports and Exercise Science. She hopes to become a Dietitian after she completes her degree.

What made you want to become a dietician?

I went through a pretty tough patch in my life, and I kinda decided that I wanted to help other people not go through the same problems.

How did you first get into cheer?

It was kind of an accident really, I went to some tumbling classes cause I wanted to learn how to do flips, and then on I learned all the basic stuff, a coach just asked me if I wanted to do cheer, so I tried it out.

What would you say to someone thinking of joining the spirit team?

I would tell them that of course you’re a student athlete, and cheering here is super fun. While it does take up your time, we have a really good school to practice ratio, so you can get all your schooling done and still go to practice to get a little relief from school life.