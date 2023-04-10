Aggie Athlete Q and A with Drew Henderson

Drew henderson is a fifth-year senior from fort worth, texas, who plays pitcher for the aggie baseball team. henderson finished his bachelor’s degree in sports and exercise science and is now continuing his education at cameron by pursuing a master’s degree in psychology.

WHY DID YOU CHOOSE TO COME TO CAMERON?

My senior year, I didn’t really have any offers, so my friend who was already playing here at Cameron asked me if I had anywhere to go, I told him no, and he talked to the coach about me and so he’s really the one that got me here.

HOW DID YOU FIRST GET INTO BASEBALL?

I started playing in first grade, and we were still doing coach pitch, but in third grade we started playing with kids pitching. I had never pitched before, but my coach just threw me out there, and I ended up throwing more strikes than all the other kids, so I just stuck with it.

WHAT MADE YOU WANT TO STICK WITH BASEBALL FOR SO LONG?

It’s probably my favorite thing to do. I just love throwing, I like getting better, and I know a lot about pitching and I try to learn as much as I possibly can. the more I learn, the more I wanna keep trying new things, so I really just never lost that love for playing, and I dont think i’m going to.

DO YOU HAVE A FAVORITE TEAM, OR ANY PLAYERS WHO INSPIRE YOU?

My favorite team is the texas rangers, because they’re like 25 minutes away from me, but I never had a favorite player; I just enjoyed watching all of it. whenever I watch the rangers, I kinda just watch whoever is pitching to see if I can take anything from that. I don’t have a favorite player because I really like watching a lot of different players, so it’s kinda hard to choose.

WHAT ARE SOME OF YOUR FAVORITE THINGS ABOUT CAMERON?

Just all my teamates. I don’t think I’ve ever been as close with my team as I have in my five years here. I enjoy being around all of them, and everyone really gets along with each other.

WHAT DO YOU WANT TO DO AFTER CAMERON?

I’m not exactly sure what I wanna do with my degree just yet. after this year I’m definitely still gonna keep trying to go play. I wanna check out some of the independent baseball leagues so I can get the chance to get paid and keep on playing for as long as I can, but before that I think I also wanna look into some coaching jobs.