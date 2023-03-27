By LaShea DeSelle

Staff Writer

At 9:30 a.m., March 10, in the McCasland Ballroom, the Military Science Department hosted the Military Science Spring Awards Ceremony (MSSPAC) .

The MSSPAC commenced with drinks and hors d’oeuvres, and recognized exceptional student achievements for the year.

Lieutenant Colonel (LTC) Brian Hayes presented ribbons, certificates, leadership and cash awards, and scholarships.

These awards and scholarships may go towards tuition, housing or simply anything students may need during their journeys through college.

Recruiting operations officer Jeff Klosterman said the award ceremony is a fantastic opportunity to recognize cadets for their dilligence.

“Our goal is one hundred percent of students eligible are submitted for scholarships,” Klosterman said. “Along with cadets graduating debt-free from student loans.”

Klosterman spoke about the paid summer camp located in Fort Knox, Kentucky that is “A requirement they (students)have to pass between junior and senior year” then “Then a final class in MSIV officership.”

Reserve Officer’s Training Corps (ROTC) is a group of college or university-based officer programs; all full- time bachelor’s and master’s degree seeking students are encouraged to join the program.

Hayes has spent the last 26 years in service and is a professor of an officership course at Cameron University which teaches leadership skills, military culture and physical training that is offered to senior level MSIV.

“This course prepares students to serve in the Army as a commissioned officer,” he said. “(It) concentrates on tactical formation and leadership.”

Hayes has been chairman of the Military Science Department since 2022.

“It has been amazing working with these cadets,” Hayes said, “and it is the highlight of my career.”

Other paths to officership besides ROTC are Officer Candidate School (OCS), which is a 12 – week field training and leadership program; the United States Military Academy (USMA) at West Point, which has an academic program core consisting of 31 courses; or directly commissioning as a doctor, lawyer, nurse or chaplain.

Students associated with the ROTC program have a variety of careers to apply for such as second lieutenant in air defense artillery, an officer of armor, chemical corps, engineering, field artillery, infantry, military police, military intelligence, finance, or army medical department (AMEDD), etc.

Cadet Joseph Hillard has spent the last 3 1/2 years in the ROTC program, he is a direct example of success for the program and has plans after finishing.

“I will be a field artillery officer and will go to Fort Sill for initial training,” Hillard said.

Hillard has a full ride scholarship which pays for tuition, books, room and board, and includes a stipend.

“I have enjoyed my time and learned a lot about the Army as it has set me up for a career,” he said.

Spring commissioning in May will promote MSIV cadets Hillard, Destinie Belle, Karribein Boateng, Sherrie Taylor, John Young, and many others to Second Lieutenant.

For more information about the ROTC program, call 1-888-550-ARMY or go online to armyrotc.com.