Men’s Basketball Season Review

New Head Coach Kevin O’ Connor’s first year with the Aggies did not go according to plan.

The Aggies repeated much of last year’s struggles failing to close out big games on the defensive side of the ball.

While O’Connor gets prepared for his second season it is clear to see that this team’s biggest area in need of improvement would be is defense, allowing a conference worst 79 points per game.

The Aggies were able to make some key adjustments later in the season and began playing some more competitive games.

Halfway through the year the Aggies found themselves allowing almost 85 PPG but were able to cut that number down.

It would all amount to nothing, however, as the turnaround came too late for the black-and-gold squad as they limped on to their sixth straight losing season.