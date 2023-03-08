Meet CU Greek Life:

By Courtney McEunn

Student Life Editor

From 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Feb. 28, Cameron University’s Greek organizations hosted an Open House event in the McMahon Centennial Complex (MCC) Ballroom.

The three sororities, including Alpha Phi, Omega Zeta Theta and Gamma Delta Pi, as well as the fraternity Kappa Sigma got together and set up tables in the MCC ballroom to showcase their organizations and share information with any student wanting to learn more about CU Greek Life.

Throughout the month of February, members of the fraternity and sororities posted flyers and invited students to come and visit the Open House. It was a way for more students to be involved with their organizations, socialize and learn more about what each Greek organization does on campus and in their community.

Alpha Phi, Omega Zeta Theta and Gamma Delta Pi had pictures, information and snacks laid out on their tables for potential new members to come and enjoy, while Kappa Sigma had a cup pong game set up as an activity for both their members and for students who came to the event.

Blakley Howard is the Vice President of Membership Recruitment for the Alpha Phi sorority. She helped come up with the idea of the Open House event and present it to the other organization as a way to come together to promote Greek Life on campus.

“The goal of the Greek Open House was to provide students at Cameron the opportunity to meet the sororities and fraternity on campus and share with them what each of our organizations do campus-wide, in the community and as a chapter,” Howard said. “Our goal was to meet with students that were potentially interested in Greek Life or being involved on campus, and steering them in the right way to join the organization that is the best for for them.”

As well as striving for new members, Howard also emphasizes the need to build relationships within the Greek organizations.

“The Greek Open House was also a way for all of Greek life on campus to mingle,” Howard said, “and create new relationships.”

For more information about Cameron University’s Greek Life, contact the Office of Campus life campuslife@cameron.edu or email Daniel McFadden dmcfadde@cameron.edu.