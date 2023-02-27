By Neal Kirmer

Staff Writer

From 3-6 p.m. on March 9 the office of Student Development will host the Red River Career Expo in the Aggie Rec Center.

Preparing for life after college can be a daunting and often stressful time. The Career Expo is a way to help alleviate some of this stress.

The event attracts businesses from all over Oklahoma as well as neighboring states.

Becky Woolever, Career Services Coordinator, described the types of employers who are expected to attend.

“We are almost to 50 employers right now.” Woolever said. “We kind of have everyone attending. We have USD’s, Police Departments, Fort Sill and EZ GO.”

Students are encouraged to attend the event even if they do not see an employer who fits the traditional mold of their major.

“I know a lot of people look around and say ‘Why would I want to go work at a gas station, I have a college degree.’ These places are also hiring for their marketing departments and corporate offices. Have an open mind and maybe talk to a booth you weren’t expecting to,” Woolever said.

All of those in attendance are encouraged to bring an updated resume. If this is the first time an attendee has presented a resume, or if they wish to create a more professional resume, the

Office of Student Development is there to assist.

“Do not use templates that are found on the internet,” Woolever said. “A lot of people copy and paste from these templates to the point where I see the same phrases in multiple peoples resumes. Make it your own. And dress as though you are going to an interview.”

The event is also an opportunity for students to practice interviews. There will be a section of the Rec Center set aside for immediate interviews. Students should also brush up on their “elevator pitch,” which is a short and concise way to introduce oneself to prospective employers. Student Development can also assist with an “elevator pitch.”

“Be ready to interview,” Woolever said. “Have your resume and 30 second elevator pitch ready.”

The Career Expo is an opportunity for students to meet employers and to get some of the jitters out of their system.

Breanna Pursley, a senior at Cameron, is beginning to dip her toes into the job search pool.

“It can be a bit intimidating.” Pursley said. “The best thing to do is to go ahead and apply. It is better to throw your hat in the ring now rather than later. Even if you don’t get the job you are applying for you will grow your interview skills and put yourself out there for employers to see.”

For more information, contact the Office of Student Development at student_development@cameron.edu.