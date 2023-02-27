CU Duncan Celebrates Mardi Gras

By Scott Smith

Staff Writer

From 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 21, the Cameron University Duncan campus treated students and faculty to a Mardi Gras themed pancake luncheon.

The CU Wesley Foundation hosted the event, serving pancakes, sausage and juice to hungry students.

The CU Wesley Foundation is a student ministry of the United Methodist Church. CU Wesley’s mission is to reach students, grow disciples and to send servants back out into the world to make a difference for the Kingdom of God.

CU Wesley hosted the event CU Duncan’s ‘fishbowl,’ a common area for study and events on the Duncan campus.

They decorated the tables in typical Mardi Gras fashion, complete with colorful table runners, masks and various strands of beads.

The pancakes were also Mardi Gras themed. Event staff dyed the pancake batter to match the traditional Mardi Gras colors of purple, green and gold.

Michaela Drain is the Wesley Director for the Cameron University Wesley Foundation. Drain said she chose Mardi Gras, which is also known as “Fat Tuesday,” so students could celebrate and feel free to eat all the pancakes they wanted.

“Fat Tuesday is the day before the Lenten season begins on the Christian calendar and is regarded as a day of indulgence,” Drain said. “It is typically a day to indulge in things that you will give up for the season of lent.”

Drain said that some people already celebrate Fat Tuesday with King Cakes that have similar ingredients, so pancakes were a natural choice.

“Back in the day, it was fatty things like butter and eggs which are all found in pancakes,” Drain said. “So that is why we are having a pancake lunch.”

Drain also explained how the idea came to her when students from the Duncan campus reached out to the Wesley Foundation and asked them to host an event.

“We were already having worship night on Tuesday evenings at 7:30 in Lawton at the Wesley Foundation building,” Drain said. “So, when Duncan reached out, we already had the stuff and we can definitely have a pancake lunch. Too easy!”

CU Duncan student Chelsea Black said that she was excited that the Wesley Foundation was able to put on the pancake event.

“I was glad to get to work with Michaela to bring CU Wesley to Duncan,” Black said, “and we are looking forward to more events in the future.”

Matthew Hasley was one of the lucky students able to partake in the free pancakes and sausage.

“I certainly didn’t expect this when I came into the room,” Hasley said, “but I really appreciate what they (CU Wesley) are doing for students.”

CU Wesley is currently planning more events for both the Lawton and Duncan campuses, so be sure to watch for announcements.

For more information about CU Wesley, you can check out their website at cuwesley.org, connect on Facebook or Instagram @cuwesley, or visit them in person at 500 SW 27th Street in Lawton.