‘The Importance of Being Earnest’
CU Theatre begins second production

The Cameron University Department of Music, Art and Theatre Arts will present “The Importance of Being Earnest” at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 17, Nov. 18 and Nov. 19. at the Cameron University Theatre.

The play will be presented at 2 p.m. on Nov. 20. The play is based on Oscar Wilde’s play of the same name.

Tickets are $13 for adults, $10 for senior citizens, military, Cameron faculty /staff.

Cameron students will receive one free admission with thier Cameron I.D.

Tickets can be reserved by calling the box office at 580-581-2346.

