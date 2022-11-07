SEC Truck or Treat

By Courtney McEunn

Student Life Editor

On Oct. 27from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. in the Howell Hall parking lot, the Cameron University Student Enrichment Center (SEC) hosted a Trunk-or-Treat event. The event was open to all students, their families and people in the Lawton community to come out and enjoy a night of getting candy and seeing all the creative trunks that participated in the event.

Student organizations and members of the community were invited to sign up and decorate their car and pass out candy for the people who came to the event. Participants and attendees were also encouraged to dress up in their Halloween costumes.

There were thirty-two organizations signed up to decorate their cars and hand out candy including members of the CU Student Government Association and Sigma Tau Delta English honors society, as well as community involvement like the Comanche County Memorial Hospital and the Lawton Food Bank.

CU SEC partnered with Marie Detty Youth and Family services for Domestic Violence Awareness month for the Trunk-or-Treat event. Coordinator of student success at the Student Enrichment Center, Billie Whipp, was in charge of putting the event together and made sure it ran smoothly. Whipp wanted to ensure that the community and CU students were made aware of their cause for domestic violence awareness as well as had a great time at the event.

“We wanted to have our community come on campus,” Whipp said, “and be part of that college experience of just getting to meet people and be here. We had different organizations register to participate, and we’ve just had a great crowd come out this evening and have fun together.”

The student organizations that participated in the event enjoyed the opportunity to make themselves known to the community and to benefit the community outside of those at their own campus. Junior and president of the Student Government Association (SGA), Marlon Banner, enjoyed seeing all the families dress up and attend the event.

“Student government is out here handing out candy like other organizations,” Banner said. “We’re really just letting people in the community know that there is an active student government presence here on campus and we’re really just here to support the community and have a good time.”

It is really important for student organizations to be involved in events, outside of campus among the community. The Trunk-or-Treat was a great way to give back to the people outside of campus and a way to interact with families in Lawton.

For more information on the Marie Detty Youth and Family Services help with domestic violence situations, you can visit their website at https://marie-detty.org/ and for more information on CU SEC you can email them at sec@cameron.edu.