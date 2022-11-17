Movie Night! Featuring CU Student Movies

Journalism and media production (JRMP) students will be participating in a movie screening at 7 p.m. on Nov. 21 at the Vaska Theater in Lawton.

This movie night will include a collection of films that are directed and produced by Cameron students Glen Archer, Kyleigh Neitzke, Logan Pina, Alec Santos, Kalen Haynes and Blake Moren. Students produced the movies in the advanced production class offered through Cameron’s JRMP program. Genres for the short films include horror, comedy and drama.

The Vaska Theater is located at 1902 Ferris Avenue.

Admission is free for the public and everyone, students and the community are encouraged to come and support CU students.

For more information, email Dr. Matt Jenkins at mattj@cameron.edu.

