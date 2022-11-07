It’s Showtime – A beetlejuice-themed open house

By LaShea DeSelle

Staff Writer

From 1-4 p.m. on Oct. 26, the Department of Human Services hosted an open house for the Student Enrichment Center (SEC) in Nance Boyer room 2075.

The Student Enrichment Centers’ mission is to increase at-risk student persistence and completion by identifying at-risk students and providing access to personalized support and assistance to promote academic success.

The SEC’s main office held the spooky, Halloween- themed event to introduce themselves to Cameron students as well as allow students to familiarize themselves with the layout of the SEC so they are comfortable to come back whenever they need assistance.

Upon arriving, the students found the center filled with welcoming and friendly faces who decorated the area with Beetlejuice-themed decor. There was a beetlejuice crossword for attendees to fill out and lots of treats to enjoy.

The event launched with tables that SEC staff arranged with enough snacks and refreshments for everyone as well as a chance to win a door prize. Financial resource specialist Jeremy Toombs was in attendance and provided information regarding scheduling and services.

“The best way to contact us is by email, although we offer appointments over zoom and accept walk-ins, so we’re very flexible,” Toombs said.

“We offer zoom appointments for students that are sick or attend the Duncan campus because our resources are for students needing support in various areas of their academic journey.”

Toombs specializes in services that will ease their financial burden of higher education, he works with students like Sophomore and Business major, Aubrey Hewitt who is attending Cameron to receive an Associates degree to prepare her to further her career in fashion design.

“This is the first year I’ve attended the Lawton campus,”

Hewitt began taking classes at Cameron Duncan Campus, and decided that the transition would be especially while taking in person courses.

By attending the Open House, Hewitt grew her support network while enlightening herself to the resources that our campus offers.

The Student Enrichment Center is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday- Friday and are best reached by email: SEC@ cameron.edu or by phone 580-581-5908.

The Work-based Learning Experiences Coordinator, Isabella Myers is partnering with the Academic Success Coordinator, Rachel Mozingo to offer mock interviews on Tuesday, Nov. 15 and Wednesday, Nov. 16.

Provided by the Office of Teaching and Learning, these student employee mock interviews will help to improve CU students interview skills and help them feel more confident.

Mock interviews emulate a job interview and provides individuals with constructive feedback in a low-stress environment that prepares them promptly and effectively.

A signup sheet as well as an appointment sheet will need to be filled out and returned online. Students are encouraged to contact Isabella and Rachel by email at

imyers@cameron.edu and mozingo@cameron.edu.