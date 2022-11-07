Food for Thought: Cameron’s Dining Committee

By Lindsey Edwards

Staff Writer

Once a month, during both fall and spring semesters, Sodexo along with Student Housing and Residence Life holds Dining Committee meetings to get feedback about the dining options on campus.

Sodexo General Manager Joseph D. Worrell said a variety of topics are discussed at the meetings.

“The Dining Committee is really designed for us to gather as much feedback on any of the dining facilities on campus whether it be the Shepler Dining Hall, McMahon Centennial Complex Food Court, or the New Books and Brews in the Library,” Worrell said. “Even our Catering Services because a lot

of students are able to get different things from us through a catering event, they have attended in which we have catered.”

The dining commitee keeps in mind past feedback as well.

“We recap the notes from previous meetings in regard to things they requested or things they have had complaints about,” Worrell said.

The meetings also give students a chance to find out about the different events that Sodexo, Student Housing and Residence Life hosts during the year.

“That way individuals can plan accordingly for those events,” Worrell said.

The next and final Dining Committee Meeting for the fall semester is at 4 p.m. on Nov. 3 in the Shepler Dining Hall.

All the on-campus residents/ students who attend the meeting are given coupons for a free meal at the Shepler Dining Hall.

For more information about the Dining Committee Meetings, contact Worrell or any of the Sodexo team by calling 580-581-2388.