CU Needs You – Be an RA Today

By Nakisha Horne

Staff Writer

The Resident Assistant

For the 2022 – 23 academic year, Cameron University Resident Assistants (RAs) applications are being accepted. An RA help support the academic success, social development, and personal growth of students by creating experiences within a diverse community of learners that involve students, faculty, and staff.

To fulfill the expectations and responsibilities listed in this application, you must recognize that this position shouldn’t be made lightly. It is a demanding, challenging, and rewarding position. The RA position is an opportunity for you to build your leadership skills and be a role model for students living in the Cameron Student Housing and Residence Life. You should consider your commitment carefully as you begin this process.

The RA position plays an integral role within Cameron Student Housing and Residence Life. Students selected to assume this important leadership role will have significant, focused responsibility for residential life in an assigned area. RAs are enthusiastic students and leaders who have a direct influence on campus culture and develop valuable leadership skills such as communication, building rapport, and managing conflict while making a significant contribution to the campus community.

The position of the RA within the Office of Student Housing and Residence Life is a live-in, nine months, from August-May, paraprofessional position that requires the RA to reside in their designated area of responsibility. The RA is responsible for maintaining and fostering a community of 20-50 residents. RAs report to a Student Housing and Residence Life professional staff member according to the Cameron University website.

Coordinator for Residence Life, Emily Trail spoke about the application process.

“The application process is fairly easy,” Trail said. “They just need to email their Cameron university application along with a resume and two references and an answer to a few questions that are located on our webpage.”

Some qualifications include that you must be enrolled at Cameron University and maintain a full-time enrollment status. You cannot exceed 18 credit hours per semester for undergraduate courses or exceed nine credit hours per semester for graduate courses. You must be in good standing with the Cameron University and maintain a semester/cumulative minimum GPA of 2.5 on a 4.0 scale.

Even though the application deadline has come to an end for the Fall semester “we will be running another application process in the Spring and we will probably have a lot more openings,” Trail said.

However, any of the qualifications can be waived by the Director of Student Housing and Residence Life or their designee.

For any questions, please contact Emily Trail, located in the McMahon Learning Center Office 101. Emily Trail may also be reached by phone at 580-581-5907 or email at etrail@cameron.edu.