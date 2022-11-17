Cameron Alpha Phi: Mac N’ Phis

Benefiting the Alpha Phi Foundation

The CU Alpha Phi sorority is hosting a “Mac & Phi’s fundraising event on from 6-8 p.m. on Nov. 19.

This event will include an all-you-can-eat mac & cheese buffet, cookies and drinks.

There will also be a mac & cheese eating contest called “Eat Your Heart Out.” If you sign up with the QR code and you will be entered in a gift card raffle.

Tickets are $8 in advance and $10 at the door.

All proceeds for this event go to the Alpha Phi Foundation, the national philanthropy organization for all Alpha Phi chapters throughout the country.

The foundation focuses on supporting women’s heart health through leadership experience for women, CPR certification and training, a number of grants to support women in need and more!

To learn more about the Alpha Phi Foundation, please visit http://www.alphaphifoundation.org/home.