Indigenous People’s Day

By LaShae DeSelle

Staff Writer

From 1-9 p.m. on Oct. 10 the Native American Student Association (NASA) hosted the Indigenous Peoples’ Day Celebration in the McCasland ballroom of the McMahon Centennial Complex (MCC).

On the second floor were vendors selling handmade quilts, jewelry, purses and clothing. Skilled sewer and member of Comanche Tribe Jewel Tieyah displayed handmade men’s gourd dance shirts, ladies and girls’ shawls, keychains and tissue box holders.

Tieyah began attending pow wows to enjoy the rich culture and from there an interest began to become a vendor.

“After attending powwows,” Tieyah said, “I thought wow, I can do this.”

Contact Comanche nation member Tieyah via email at jewellcakes@tds.et or call 580-678-2052 to view more handmade pieces.

Self-taught Comanche Artist Tim Saupitty displayed his contemporary art at the event. His works are a visual interpretation of stories told to

him by tribal elders. The unique and high-spirited artwork covered the vendor table and drew crowds of viewers, who couldn’t take their eyes off his work.

Saupitty’s wife, Bobbi Saupitty also shares artistic talents as she handmakes decorative purses and handbags.

Within the celebration was a craft area for children to share their idea of visual arts by coloring and decorating.

The crafts room was open the entire celebration and filled with art materials and facts to enhance their understanding of Indigenous culture.

Children and attendees were encouraged to make Molas (decorative panels originally used to embellish the clothing of women and means “pretty.”)

Another table in the craft room contained all the materials needed to make a medicine pouch, bag or bundle which people have been making and using around the world for about 10,000 years.

The all-day affair held events in Ballrooms A, B, C and Room 212 which consisted of The

Native American Student Association’s speech on cultural appropriateness.

The Missing and Murdered Indigenous Peoples (MMIP) panel took place in Ballroom A, advocators discussed the devastating crisis of MMIP as well as Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women (MMIW).

MMIW organizations’ missions are to bring home and help the families of the murdered cope and support them through the process of grief.

The event was successfully put together by the Native American Student Association, an CU organization whose purpose is to unite and represent the Native American student body at Cameron University by preserving the customs and heritage of their members and advocating the advancement of Cameron students socially, culturally and academically.

There are no requirements to join, also students are not obligated to pay any mandatory dues or fees. The next upcoming event will be a concession stand located in Apache, Oklahoma on Oct. 22. CU students are encouraged to join NASA.

For more information contact the organization’s President, Cindy Famero, via email at cunativestudent@gmail.com.