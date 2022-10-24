Fun Frugal Fall Activities

By T.N. Estes

Copy Editor

So, you’re a broke college student? I get it. Me too. But don’t let that keep you from enjoying all the great entertainment within the Lawton/Fort Sill area.

There are so many great activities in our area that you probably don’t even know about.

Rather than sitting around your dorms, apartment or house, wondering what to do, binge-watching Netflix, and eating take-out, why not get out and do something cool?!

I have done the research for you. Check out these local events happening in the October that are either free or low-cost. Grab a friend and go, or go solo and make a new friend!

Fall is in the air and with fall comes cooler weather and increased outdoor activities.

Here are some outdoor activities happening this week:

October 25 beginning at 9 pm there is a film-festival at the Vaska theatre, 1902 NW Ferris Ave. Lawton, OK. This is an annual film event featuring local film-makers. If you’ve never been to the Vaska Theatre, it’s old-school cool. Great popcorn and low cost drinks and snacks. Tickets are reasonably prices. I’ve never been to this film-festival, but heard great things about it and plan on checking it out myself.

Crafters, vendors, games, music, dancing, face-painting and children’s events will be happening.

October 27 from 6 p.m. to 7: 30 p.m. in front of Howell Hall, there will be a trunk-or-treat activity happening on campus.

Marie Detty Youth & Family services is hosting a Domestic Violence Awareness trunk-or-treat event. This event is free, open to the public and sponsored by the Cameron Student Enrichment Center.

October 29 from 5 to 7 p.m. Western Hills Christian church, 1401 NW 82 Street, will host a Fall Festival. There will be carnival style games, a cake walk, photo booth, and food all for FREE!

With fall in the air, why not grab your canvas shopping bag and head to the Lawton Farmers Market? They have a new location 77 SW 4 Street, Lawton, OK. With year-round vendors, lots of handmade crafts and food trucks! This is free to attend and happens every Saturday from 8 am to 1 pm. They have other free events, so check out their web page for more info; lawtonfarmersmarket.com

If you can handle the fear, take a drive out to the Trail of Fear, located three miles east of Lawton at 11101 SE Lee Blvd. you will find the largest haunted attraction in Oklahoma. Here, you can visit any number of haunted attractions with entry into an Escape Room for only $5. You can choose from themed escape rooms, Coppergrove’s Crypt or the Morgue. There other other haunted attractions there for a larger fee and lots of fun hayrides and scary seasonal activities.

For more info on the Trail of Fear, visit: lawtontrailoffear.com

For fun indoor Halloween activities, that won’t break the bank, try visiting the Vaska theatre at 1902 NW Ferris Ave. in Lawton. If you have never been to “The Vaska”, as locals call it, you should experience it at least once.

This old-timey theatre presents cinema for a discount price on one big screen. The Vaska is one of Lawton’s original movie theatres.

During Halloween, the Vaska takes it a step further and provides movies with interactive performances. One such local favorite it the Rocky Horror Picture Show, where people dress up as characters and show up to act out their favorite scenes. You gotta check this out.

For less than $20 you will see a movie, have great buttery popcorn and a very large drink or your choice.

Show times for interactive Halloween performances are:

Oct 28 & 29 : Rocky Horror Picture Show. A cult classic. This 1975 musical comedy film features upbeat music and a masterful cast. Lawton cult followers of RHPS will arrive dressed to impress and act out their favorite scenes in a shadowcast. The diverse performances will appeal to all generations as a story of love, hate, adventure and, well, sex.

This film depicts fluid sexuality during a time of division between generations and lack of sexual acceptance. Again, this film was made1975, but I believe many youth today can identify with the subject matter and help bridge many cultural and diversity gaps face by both the boomer and zoomer generations. You will be entertained!

So don’t waste away your down-time and don’t let money be a factor in keeping you from having fun! There is so much to do nearby on the cheap.

Just be creative and check out the happenings in Lawton this spooky season.