CU Students Spend a Day in the Park

By Courtney McEunn

Student Life Editor

At 9 a.m. on Oct. 8 at Elmer Thomas Park, the student organizations from Cameron University gathered for“A Day in the Park.”

This event was all about encouraging students to get out and provide community services within the city of Lawton. Organizations such as Cameron Greek Life, the Programming Activities Council (PAC), Sigma Tau Delta English Honor Society, Aggie Rec Center came out on a cold Saturday morning to do their part to make Elmer Thomas Park a more appealing location.

Daniel McFadden, coordinator of campus life, invited different student organizations to sign up and participate in the day in the park where members from all organizations present worked together to mix paint and re-stained the fence surrounding the playground.

“It took us about two hours to mix the stain, paint it, and make sure that everything was coated,” McFadden said. “It was a simple day in the park but it was a really impactful day in the park.”

Elmer Thomas Park has a playground surrounded by an old wooden fence. Students were tasked with cleaning the fence as well as mixing up primer to add a new coat of stain.

Although it was cold outside, the students worked hard to create a better environment for children and other members of the community to better enjoy the park.

Junior and President of the Alpha Phi sorority, Viaja Dewberry-Fulner, came to the event with some of her sorority sisters. Her and her sisters always enjoy taking the opportunity to help out the community and get involved.

“What I like most about doing things for my community,” Dewberry-Fulner said, “is the effort it takes, like it takes little to no effort to be nice or to help and in the long run it’ll bring smiles to people’s faces.”

Dewberry-Fulner was also glad to see other organizations from Cameron University getting away from campus to do something nice for the community.

“What I enjoyed most,” Dewberry-Fulner said, “was seeing all the other organizations out there and I enjoyed seeing my sisters out there other than being on campus.”

Elmer Thomas Park is located at 501 NW Ferris Ave in Lawton, OK. It includes a playground, picnic areas, a small lake, a 1.8 mile track for running or walking and lots of natural areas for exploring. It is used for many events, like the annual International Festival. It is open to the public and people are encouraged to utilize the area.

For more information about getting involved with campus activities, contact the Office of Campus Life via email at campuslife@cameron.edu.