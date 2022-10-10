Basketball Preview

This season the Aggies will have a new leader as Kevin O’Connor was named the Cameron University men’s basketball program’s 32nd head coach in March after a successful stint as the head coach at Murray State College. MSC went from 10 wins during O’Connor’s first year to 25 wins during his third and 21 in 2021-22; both 20-plus win years he was named NJCAA Region II Coach of the Year.

In 2019-20, the MSC Aggies finished second in NJCAA Region II play and won the NJCAA region II Tournament Championship for the first time since 1969.