Aggie Men’s Basketball

This upcoming season will bring on a lot of changes for the Aggies who lost multiple starters to the transfer portal. Coach O’Connor spent the entire summer building up a new group consisting of only five returning players. The Aggies have a new squadron of freshmen and transfer players joining the roster who can contribute in a big way.

Last season the Aggies finished with a 5-18 record which was their best since 2019 season. The Aggie offense finished the season ranked 11th in total offense managing only 71.7 ppg.

Cameron was ranked dead last for defense the last two seasons and need to find a way to get more aggresive on that side of the ball to win games.

The Aggies 84.8 ppg allowed to points is the worst mark in the LSC and was a big reason the team has fallen behind the last three seasons, but with a new look roster and Head Coach, this year could be the year the Aggies turn it around.