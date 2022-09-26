Kappa Sigma “Frat Day”

By Courtney McEunn

Student Life Editor

At 7 p.m. on Sept. 5 on the lawn outside of the Aggie Rec Center, the Kappa Sigma fraternity kicked off their recruitment week with a Labor Day celebration. Kappa Sigma calls this event ‘Frat Day’ and they invited all potential new members to come meet the boys, play games, eat, and hang out. The fraternity also extended invitations to all students on campus to join in as a way to celebrate the holiday. They grilled hot dogs and hamburgers while they played games like spikeball, kickball, and football.

Alec Santos, Rush Chair of Kappa Sigma, organized and hosted the event as a way to give students a way to not only celebrate Labor Day, but also promote their fraternity.

“The whole goal is to build ourselves as an organization,” Santos said, “and just grow as a brotherhood so we can serve the community as best as possible.”

As Cameron University’s only fraternity, Kappa Sigma has been trying to increase membership in order to broaden their presence as a student organization on campus.

Marlon Banner, a sophomore and Grand Treasurer of Kappa Sigma, spent his time at Frat Day playing games and socializing with his fellow students.

“This was our first rush event,” Banner said. “Campus has been kind of dead for a little bit and to have such a big turnout on a Monday on campus was really nice. It was good to see people out and present.”

Out of all the games available at the event, the kickball game was the highlight of everyone’s night, especially Banner’s. The students had a great time playing six innings which continued even after the sun went down.

“We had a pretty intense kickball game,” Banner said. “The competitive spirit and the energy was through the roof. It was just a lot of fun.”

Kappa Sigma will be holding events every night this week as part of their recruitment week. They are looking to expand their number of members and possibly charter so that they can be officially recognized as an official chapter of Kappa Sigma.

Dylan Griggs, Grand Master of Ceremonies of Kappa Sigma, hopes to increase the number of men in the fraternity so they can have a more positive impact on campus and in the community.

“We’re hoping to get more guys in,” Griggs said. “We are getting really involved on campus. I think it’s important for us to have our outreach grow to any potential new members that are interested in joining us.”

For more information about the Kappa Sigma fraternity, contact the rush chair, Alec Santos, at (580) 351-8530 or email the office of campus life at campuslife@cameron.edu.